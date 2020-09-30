No Comments

Volvo Honors Professional Truck Drivers

Photo: Volvo Trucks North America

Volvo Trucks North America celebrated National Truck Driver Appreciation Week by honoring the 3.5 million professional drivers transporting goods all across the continent.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made life harder for everyone, including truck drivers, who faced limited restaurant and diner options while on the road.

Working with CDLLife, a professional truck driver lifestyle media outlet, Volvo Trucks brought fresh and nutritious meals to drivers who may otherwise have had difficulty finding food while on the job. During the month of May, the campaign covered nearly 3,800 miles to distribute 4,000 meals to drivers at 17 stops around the United States.

Throughout the week of Sept. 13-19, Volvo Trucks expressed its appreciation for professional truck drivers on social media with the #NDTAW and #ThankATrucker hashtags. The company highlighted drivers’ critical role in transporting fuel, food, medications, and other essential goods to those who needed them, particularly under the difficult conditions created by COVID-19.

“Professional truck drivers play an integral role in keeping our economy moving, and that was especially apparent since the onset of the pandemic this year, delivering everything from gasoline to groceries and medical supplies,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“Volvo Trucks would like to give these drivers the recognition they deserve and thank them for their commitment to the crucial job of transporting the food, cargo, consumer products and equipment that are essential to our everyday lives.”

Volvo Trucks established several programs to help truckers and truck consumers throughout the pandemic, including Hammer Down 2.0 and virtual walk-arounds. Though much of the country has now reopened, the journey ahead for truck drivers continues to be a long one.