Wards Named the 10 Best Engines of 2025 —And 9 Are Electrified

The Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems awards are among the most respected recognitions in the automotive world, celebrating excellence in powertrain engineering. Each year, a panel of editors evaluates nominees based on a series of performance metrics including horsepower, torque, noise/vibration/harshness (NVH), observed fuel economy, and new technologies integrated into the systems. For the 2025 edition, 28 entries were assessed—20 of them electrified—revealing a marked departure from previous years where gasoline engines were more prevalent.

Electrification, in all its forms, dominated the competition not through a singular type of drivetrain, but through a blend of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric solutions. According to WardsAuto, this shift mirrors a broader trend among U.S. consumers, many of whom now favor hybridization as a practical middle ground between combustion and full electrification.

Hybrids Lead the Transformation

Hybrid powertrains emerged as the most represented technology on the 2025 list, with five models featuring either standard, plug-in, or mild hybrid systems. This growing presence reflects the automotive industry’s recognition of hybridization as a pragmatic solution that balances performance, efficiency, and cost.

Christie Schweinsberg, who manages the Wards 10 Best awards programs, remarked that “the hybrid winners on our 2025 list strike a perfect balance of power, fuel economy and value.” She also noted the high level of engineering complexity, stating that these hybrids are “some of the most technically complex powertrains we’ve ever tested.”

Among the winning hybrids were models like the Ford F-150, a returning champion from 2024, and the Honda Civic Hybrid, which extended Honda’s winning streak with its 2-motor hybrid system. This same system had previously been recognized for its performance in the Accord and Civic sedans. Other hybrid winners included powertrains employing four-cylinder engines, with some standout configurations like the V-6-equipped Lexus LX 700h and the V-8 plug-in hybrid used in the BMW M5.

Electrification in Full Force on This Year’s Wards 10 Best Engines & Propulsion Systems Winners’ List

Battery-Electric Systems Bring Raw Power

Of the 10 electrified systems tested, four were fully battery-electric, and they didn’t shy away from delivering serious horsepower. At least five of the battery-electric vehicle (BEV) nominees produced 600 horsepower or more—levels traditionally associated with high-performance V-8 engines.

This year’s winners included the 670-hp Dodge Charger Daytona and the 828-hp Lucid Gravity. Both vehicles highlighted the capacity of electric propulsion not only to match, but often exceed, the output of legacy combustion engines. Additional BEVs that made a strong impression during testing included the Cadillac Escalade IQ, Jeep Wagoneer S, and Rivian R1T Quad Max.

Wards’ editors acknowledged the extreme performance capabilities of these EVs, especially as automakers continue to eliminate the price cap that had restricted eligible entries until 2021. Even without that cap, value remains an evaluative criterion—ensuring that recognition isn’t reserved only for ultra-premium systems.

Lone Ice Winner Stands Apart

While electrified systems dominated the field, one traditional engine still made the cut: the 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 powering the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. This engine stood out as the only purely internal combustion powertrain to be recognized in the 2025 awards.

This V-8 delivers an impressive 1,064 horsepower, placing it among the most powerful production engines tested. It also represents the last remaining example of a performance-first, non-electrified engine to receive such recognition—a symbolic milestone as the industry continues its shift toward cleaner propulsion.

Wards editors tested eight non-hybrid internal combustion engines this year. While most employed forced induction, and several included V-6 and V-8 formats, none matched the Corvette’s combination of power and engineering refinement. The only manual transmission in the test group came from the Toyota GR Corolla, which, despite its unique appeal, did not earn a spot on the winners list.

Electric propulsion is clearly ascending, but this final ICE winner demonstrates that there is still room for traditional performance in a rapidly changing landscape. The upcoming ceremony for the 2025 Wards winners will be held on October 23 in Dearborn, Michigan, where the chosen powertrains will be officially honored.