Corvette C8 Offered at Discount Lower Than Toyota Sienna, With Costco Adding $3,000 Rebate

While the C8 Stingray has gained attention for its sleek mid-engine layout and performance, demand has dropped off sharply in recent months. Thousands of new units remain unsold on dealership lots across the U.S., a situation that’s now prompting significant markdowns, including one confirmed sale at just over $63,000.

In a recent TikTok post that has already garnered over 66,000 likes, content creator Christopher Pearce highlighted the unexpected shift in the Corvette’s market value. Once considered a high-demand item with prices soaring above MSRP, the C8 is now being offered at prices that rival or undercut top-trim minivans.

Dealership Overstock Pushes Prices Down

The most surprising development in the Corvette C8’s sales story is the sheer number of unsold vehicles. Christopher Pearce, referencing his own research in his TikTok, estimates that over 5,500 new 2025 C8s are sitting idle on lots throughout the U.S. Pearce points to screenshots showing multiple brand-new models available at steep discounts, suggesting that dealers are now far more open to negotiation.

As reported by Motor1, one of the listed prices displayed in Pearce’s video was $63,185—lower than the cost of a fully equipped Toyota Sienna Platinum, which typically retails around $65,000. That stark comparison drew immediate attention on social media, particularly from users who remember when buyers used to bid above MSRP just to secure one of the earliest C8s.

Pearce didn’t hesitate to highlight the shift in tone: “A few years ago people were fighting to get a chance to pay over MSRP for this car,” he said. “Now, there are literally thousands of brand-new models rotting on dealership lots.”

Costco Incentive Adds Another Rebate Layer

Adding to the buzz is the Costco Auto Program, which currently offers a $3,000 rebate on the Corvette C8 for eligible members. This promotion, when combined with existing dealership discounts, presents an unusually advantageous deal for consumers in the market for a performance vehicle.

The Costco discount was referenced directly by Pearce in his video, though Motor1 notes that exact eligibility details were not elaborated. Still, the prospect of pairing a warehouse membership with a five-figure purchase has intrigued many potential buyers and further fueled interest online.

Some commenters across platforms like Reddit and TikTok have shared purchase experiences or intentions, including one user who claimed to have bought a C8 for $53,500. While others remain skeptical, the general consensus points to a noticeable softening in the Corvette’s price floor. One Reddit user cited in the article mentioned that $63,000 appears to be the lowest verified price for a new 2025 Stingray model.

Market Correction Follows Pandemic-Era Surge

The current pricing situation is not due to poor reception or performance issues with the Corvette C8. In fact, reviews for the vehicle remain largely positive, with particular praise for its fighter-jet-inspired cockpit and mid-engine layout. Rather, this downturn reflects a wider market correction following the pandemic-era boom.

According to GM Authority, prices for the C8 Stingray were driven up in 2020 and the years following due to limited production and supply chain disruptions. That climate created conditions where demand far outpaced supply, pushing resale values and dealer markups sky-high. But with supply chains now normalized and production volume restored, the balance has shifted.

Enthusiasts on platforms like Corvette Forum have noticed the change too, with some users expressing confusion over price drops while others postulate that base prices remain unchanged. A post by a user named Lonwaldo claimed the 2025 base price is still $68,300—suggesting that many of the discounts are dealership-driven rather than manufacturer-initiated.

Social media reactions are mixed. While some are enthusiastic—posting photos of their newly acquired Corvettes at bargain rates—others are more reserved. One TikTok commenter joked, “Hold out for 30k,” while another responded, “Playing the long game bro let’s do this,” highlighting the speculative mood now surrounding the car.