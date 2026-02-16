Waymo Pays You $11.25 to Close the Doors of Its Autonomous Taxis in Atlanta

Waymo, Alphabet’s autonomous taxi service, has been testing its self-driving cars in various cities, but it faces a significant challenge when passengers don’t properly close the doors after exiting.

While the company’s technology allows for remote operation of the vehicle, it cannot physically shut the doors. This issue has led Waymo to offer DoorDash drivers a solution in the form of a paid task to ensure the doors are properly closed, allowing the vehicles to continue their routes.

Why Closed Doors Are Crucial for Waymo’s Operations

Waymo’s autonomous taxis, which primarily use Jaguar I-Pace models, do not have automatic or sliding doors. These vehicles, unlike some previous Chrysler Pacifica models, rely on traditional hinge doors, which must be manually closed to resume operation.

According to Numerama, when a passenger forgets to close a door, the vehicle becomes immobilized, unable to start the next ride. While human operators can control the vehicle remotely, they cannot physically close the doors, leaving Waymo in search of practical solutions.

In response to this challenge, Waymo has turned to an unexpected group of workers, DoorDash delivery drivers. These drivers are tasked with ensuring that the vehicle’s doors are properly closed, allowing the robotaxis to operate smoothly. This collaboration between Waymo and DoorDash is still in its early stages and is likely a test to address this specific issue in the field.

© Shutterstock

How the Payment System Works

To incentivize DoorDash drivers to participate, Waymo offers a payment system where drivers can earn up to $11.25 per task. This amount includes a base payment of $6.25, with an additional $5 if the platform verifies that the door has been securely closed. This system is designed to ensure that the vehicles are cleared to begin their next journey, minimizing downtime and maintaining the efficiency of the autonomous taxi network.

According to the Washington Post, Waymo has used similar strategies in other locations, including Los Angeles, where independent workers or tow truck drivers are called in to close the doors, offering rewards ranging from $20 to $24. However, the involvement of DoorDash drivers in this process has not been officially confirmed until now, marking an interesting shift in the company’s approach to resolving logistical challenges.

Waymo’s Plans for Future Solutions

While the current approach to door-closing may be a temporary fix, Waymo is also planning longer-term solutions to address this issue. During the CES 2026 event, the company unveiled its plans to add new vehicles to its fleet, including the Zeekr Ojai robotaxi.

This vehicle, based on the Zeekr Mix/RT, features three electric sliding doors, which could significantly reduce the risk of such operational delays. The new model is expected to help streamline Waymo’s operations and potentially eliminate the need for external assistance to handle door-related issues.

