What Are My Chevrolet Rewards?

Nearly every brand or store has some sort of rewards program to incentivize consumers to continue using or buying their products. True to form, Chevy has its own version of this: My Chevrolet Rewards. If you’ve ever wanted to know what this is all about, we’ve got you covered.

The first thing you should know is that My Chevrolet Rewards is broken down into three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. You can unlock different tiers of the program by spending a certain amount of money on Chevy vehicles and accessories or by using a My GM Rewards card. Here’s how the tiers break down, according to Chevrolet:

For new Chevrolet vehicle purchases, you earn 1 point for every $5 spent. You earn 3 points for every $1 spent on certified service, accessories, and parts. You also earn 3 points for every $1 spent on OnStar and Connected Services plans. You can then redeem your points for a future new vehicle purchase or lease, parts and accessories, service, and the aforementioned OnStar and Connected Services plans.

What is a My Chevrolet Rewards Card?

But what about the My Chevrolet Rewards Card? First things first, this is not simply a membership card that reflects your Chevy loyalty. The card is issued by Goldman Sachs and you have to apply in order to obtain one. According to NerdWallet, the card has a $0 annual fee and is ideal for those who are Chevy or GM lifers.

By using the card, you earn more points than standard My Chevrolet Rewards members and you automatically get to Gold status. You’ll also get a $100 statement credit for every $1,500 you spend on gas with the card in a year. If you drive an EV, the same applies when you use the card to pay for electric bills in a specified timeframe. All cardholders also get a $50 allowance on the card to use for detailing at a GM dealer. In addition to these benefits, the My Chevrolet Rewards card also offers Mastercard-specific perks through various discounts and memberships.

All things considered, if you’re someone who plans on driving a Chevy or other GM vehicle for the rest of their life, it would definitely be worth your while to consider the My Chevrolet Rewards program and the My Chevrolet Rewards Card. But if you’re thinking of branching outside of the GM bubble, maybe stick to just the standard rewards program, which is a no-cost, low-stakes option to save.