What Are the Differences Between the GMC Terrain and the GMC Acadia?

The 2022 GMC Terrain

Photo: GMC

If you’re shopping for an SUV from GMC, the 2022 Terrain and 2022 Acadia are two of the brand’s most prominent options. While each of these SUVs offer similar styling and features, they also present quite a few differences when you look closely. Read on for an in-depth comparison of the Terrain and the Acadia.

The midsize GMC Acadia is larger than the GMC Terrain

Seating, space, and size

As a midsize SUV, the 2022 Acadia is noticeably larger on the outside than the compact 2022 Terrain. It also has more total passenger and cargo space on the inside.

The Acadia can seat either six or seven passengers in its three rows. Cargo volume totals 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row, 41.7 cubic feet behind the second row, and a max of 79 cubic feet when both rear rows are down.

Meanwhile, the Terrain can seat up to five passengers in its two rows. It provides 29.6 cubic feet of space in the cargo bay, or up to 63.3 cubic feet with the second row folded flat.

The Terrain is more efficient than the Acadia

Photo: GMC

Power and efficiency

The 2022 Acadia has the edge when it comes to power and engine options, but the 2022 Terrain comes out ahead on fuel efficiency.

The Acadia comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo engine that puts out 228 horsepower and gets 25 mpg in combined city/highway driving (or 24 mpg with AWD). It’s also available with a 3.6-liter V6 that’s good for 310 horsepower and 22 combined mpg (21 with AWD).

With the Terrain, you’ll receive a 1.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 170 horsepower. It gets a combined 27 mpg with FWD or 26 combined mpg when equipped with AWD.

The Acadia offers more standard safety features than the Terrain

Standard features

For 2022, the Acadia and Terrain offer mostly similar standard features — but with a few key differences. On the infotainment side, the Acadia comes with a standard 8-inch display, while the Terrain’s touch screen measures 7 inches. The Terrain gets standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the Acadia requires a wire for both systems.

For driver assistance, the Terrain comes standard with the GMC Pro Safety package’s six features: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. The Acadia gets the Pro Safety Plus package, which adds Rear Park Assist. Meanwhile, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert are optional on the Terrain, but they come standard on the Acadia.

The Terrain’s starting MSRP is lower than the Acadia’s

Photo: GMC

Pricing

As you might expect, the larger Acadia costs more than the Terrain. For 2022, the Acadia starts at $35,995 for the entry-level SLE FWD trim. At the high end, an AWD-equipped Denali starts at $49,795. Meanwhile, pricing for the Terrain’s base SLE FWD trim begins at $29,095. The Terrain Denali starts at $37,795.

Check out our GMC coverage at The News Wheel to learn more about both of these SUV models.