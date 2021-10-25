No Comments

What Car Should You Drive Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

Your star sign can help you narrow down your options when car shopping

Photo: Ton Do via Pixabay

If you’re on Shopping for a new vehicle but not sure which one to buy? Find out what car you should drive based on your zodiac sign.

Assertive Options: Pick a vehicle that makes a great first impression

BMW i3 complements an Aquarius star sign’s qualities

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

A BMW i3 is a great match for the offbeat, visionary, and humanitarian Aquarius individual. Its sporty, futuristic aesthetic stands out from the crowd while a zero-emission powertrain does its part to help out Mother Nature each time it hits the road.

The fluid contours and unique design of the Mazda3 sedan meshes well with a Pisces personality

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20)

A Pisces person needs a vehicle that matches their emotional, spiritual, and fluid nature. The Mazda3 sedan has an understated, timeless exterior that embodies the brand’s exclusive KODO: Soul of Motion design philosophy, making it the perfect vehicle for transporting this dreamy and deep-feeling star sign.

The Dodge Charger embodies all of the passion and impetuousness of an Aries

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

A red or orange Dodge Charger is the perfect match for an Aries driver’s fiery, bold, and energetic nature. With its forward-slanted nose, muscular build, and mighty engine, the Charger will keep pace with the ambitious and fast-paced lifestyle of an Aries.

The Volvo XC60 is composed and reliable, just like a Taurus

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Grounded and dependable are just two of the words that best describe a Taurus. That’s why the individual born under this sign would gravitate toward a Volvo XC60. This model’s advanced safety systems, comfortable and high-tech interior, and refined ride quality will help keep a Taurus feeling stable and centered amidst the hustle and noise of modern life.

The Elantra hybrid is a smart and versatile companion for a Gemini’s travels

Photo: Hyundai

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Curious and cosmopolitan, a Gemini sign deserves a vehicle that has a variety of options, the latest technology, and a diverse array of connectivity perks. The Hyundai Elantra hybrid fits each of those requirements — and gives a head-nod to this sign’s dual nature with its “part electric, part gas” powertrain.

The Subaru Forester has a sensitive and protective nature that corresponds to that of a Cancer type

Photo: Subaru

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Sometimes referred to as the zodiac’s caregiver, a Cancer individual needs a vehicle that protects them and their loved ones as well as the environment. The Subaru Forester has the safe and sustainable design that this sign can find refuge in as they explore the world and do the work that they’re passionate about.

The flair and athleticism of the Jaguar F-TYPE has a similar energy to those born under a Leo star sign

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22)

A Leo sign’s big personality, spirited nature, and appreciation for all things luxury go well with the Jaguar F-TYPE. This head-turning luxury sports car has the dynamic performance, upscale cabin, and sleek contours that will elevate all of a Leo’s drives.

The Lexus NX Hybrid is a smart and useful travel buddy for a Virgo to have

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

Natural problem-solvers and improvers of processes, Virgo types need a car that’s as intellectual, useful, and productive as they are. The Lexus NX Hybrid has a spectrum of cabin technologies so the Virgo individual can get more done when they’re on the road, all while staying safe en route to the destination thanks to the class-leading Lexus Safety System+ 2.0.

The Kia Telluride’s assertive exterior and roomy interior are conducive to a Libra’s extraverted lifestyle

Photo: Kia

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22)

A Libra appreciates balance, aesthetics, and socializing. The Kia Telluride would suit this star sign well. Not only does it strike the perfect balance between stylish looks and practical functionality. But it also has enough space to transport up to eight passengers so a Libra can comfortably transport family and friends on weekday commutes and weekend excursions.

A gray Corvette Stingray Convertible

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21)

Intense and emotional, yet sensitive, the Scorpio individual needs a vehicle that makes a bold impression yet has a mysterious air. A gray Chevy Corvette convertible pairs well with this star sign’s passionate but secretive personality. A Scorpio can put the roof on or off, depending on their mood, and blend in with the shadows when they desire a bit more anonymity on a drive.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with the Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop

Photo: FCA

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Free-spirited and blunt, the Sagittarius needs a rugged vehicle that’s ready for any adventure. The Jeep Wrangler is the perfect companion for them as they explore diverse landscapes, ford through water, and travel wherever their explorative heart desires.

Photo: Cadillac

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

The Capricorn individual needs a car that matches their duty-driven, capable nature and hints at their disciplined and success-oriented lifestyle. The Cadillac XT6 is the type of high-functioning, stable luxury SUV that this sign would feel at home in. This ride embodies luxury, refinement, and the latest tech for a connected and elevated ride quality so the Capricorn can feel productive and motivated when away from home.

Check out these four vehicles named after zodiac signs. Then read this article about how your star sign might impact your driving tendencies.