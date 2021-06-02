No Comments

What Is the Subaru Love Promise?

You’ve heard of the Subaru Love Promise, but do you know what it is?



You probably know the famous tagline “Love: it’s what makes a Subaru a Subaru” from the brand’s endearing commercials about love, friendship, and giving back to the community. This campaign is part of a much larger endeavor run by Subaru, called the Subaru Love Promise.

According to the automaker, the Subaru Love Promise is its “vision to show love and respect to all people at every interaction with Subaru.” Subaru is famously known for championing pet causes, but the automaker actually has its hands in several charitable buckets. These different causes are represented by the Subaru Loves branding: Subaru Loves Pets, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves Learning, Subaru Loves to Help, and Subaru Loves to Care.



Subaru Loves Pets

While this wing specifically mentions pets, it encompasses Subaru’s efforts to improve the lives of all animals, domesticated and wild. While the brand works with numerous causes on a local level, it is dedicated to a number of organizations at the national level.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

ASPCA Rescue Rides

Center for Pet Safety

Subaru partnered with the Philadelphia Union to create the first zero landfill MLS stadium



Subaru Loves the Earth

Animals aren’t the only part of nature for which Subaru is fighting. The environment is also a cause that Subaru promotes, as the automaker actively works to preserve and maintain our environment here and abroad. Below are some of the causes to which Subaru is attached.

National Park Foundation

The Subaru Forester Re-Foresting Project

Leave No Trace

National Park Conservation Association

Klean Kanteen



Subaru Loves Learning

Education is another cause that is important to Subaru — not just in strengthening curriculums but making them more widely available. Subaru is tied to several local educational causes, but it is on a national level that Subaru really makes a difference. Here are a few of those causes.

AdoptAClassroom.org

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Google Expeditions

Teach for America

Saturday Academy



Subaru Loves to Help

This wing of the Love Promise is called as such because calling it “Subaru Loves World Hunger” just doesn’t get across the point quite well enough. This part of Subaru’s giving arm is all about combating hunger and bringing peace to the world. Again, Subaru is involved with a number of local charities, but below are the national causes that Subaru champions.

Feeding America

Meals on Wheels

American Red Cross — Ready Platinum Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Club

Habitat for Humanity

USO



Subaru Loves to Care

Subaru’s final major cause, Subaru Loves to Care, is all about promoting a healthy lifestyle and fighting disease. In addition to local causes, Subaru is dedicated to the following on a national level.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Make-A-Wish America

Alzheimer’s Association

Dining Out for Life

Special Olympics