No Comments

Subaru Launches Safe and Versatile Pet Accessories Line

No word on whether this seat cover helps with incessant borking

Photo: Subaru

Everyone knows that Subaru loves pets. To be more specific, Subaru loves dogs and has featured them in its commercials for many years. But beyond that, the automaker works behind the scenes with the ASPCA to help animals across the country get adopted every day. In its latest four-pawed foray, Subaru has launched a new pet accessories line for its vehicles.

Extended Life: Keep your Subaru running for many years with these tips

“Protecting pets is a key component of our Subaru Loves Pets commitment, and that includes protecting pets on the road,” said Joe Daugherty, Director – Accessories, Subaru of America, Inc. “At Subaru, we know that pets are part of the family, and as our owners head out for warmer weather adventures with furry friends in tow, we want to keep them safe and comfortable for the ride.”

The pet-friendly accessories can all be purchased online via the Subaru parts store and range in price from $34.95 for a “Pet Lover” license plate cover to $249.95 for a padded cargo liner. Other helpful items include a collapsible kennel, a padded seat protector, a pet ramp, a rear seat cover, a rear bumper protector mat, and a console lid protector (which would seriously help keep my pup’s claws from scratching up the interior of my SUV).

Subaru knows cat lovers like taking their furry friends for car rides, too

Photo: Subaru

Additional accessories available were made by Sleepypod, a brand that is committed to pet safety and creates additional items like walking harnesses and travel necessities. The Subaru-specific Sleepypod accessories include a pet carrier and mobile pet bed, a pet travel bowl, and a pet harness for the car.

More Accessories: Treat your Crosstrek to these helpful add-ons in 2021

If you’re planning on taking a road trip with your pet this summer, these accessories are a great starting point to ensure that Fido is comfortable the entire time. For additional guidance, check out these tips and tricks for making every journey safe and pleasant for your pet.