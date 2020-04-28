No Comments

Subaru Fights COVID-19 by Sending 50 Million Meals to Feeding America

Photo: Subaru

If you know anything about Subaru, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’re taking dramatic action to help families all across America affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to their preexisting fight against hunger — Subaru Loves to Help — the automaker is partnering with Feeding America to provide 50 million meals to those in need.

Recognizing the fact that the novel coronavirus is wreaking havoc across the nation — particularly among communities that struggled with hunger and poverty before all this started — Subaru’s leadership jumped at the chance to help.

By pooling the resources of Subaru of America, regional branches Subaru of New England and Subaru Distributors Corp., and Feeding America, the coalition will not only feed millions but continue to provide support to at-risk communities. Moving forward, 633 Subaru retailers nationwide will work closely with local food banks to organize food drives, donation events, and volunteer opportunities.

Statements from Subaru and Feeding America

In a press release, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Thomas J. Doll, described the donation with characteristic humility. He said, “In these trying times we all search for stability in our daily lives. We hope that through this donation to Feeding America, we can provide the comfort and stability of a meal for people who struggle with hunger in America. We must all stay safe but remember to help others where we can.”

In response, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from Subaru, which will help every food bank in our network provide food to our neighbors in need. We are proud to work with Subaru to help the most vulnerable people impacted by this pandemic.”

During a time where millions of people around the world are trying to cope with the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, careers, and personal health, it’s refreshing to know that some corporations like Subaru are willing to back up words with action. This sizable donation to Feeding America shows pretty clearly that Subaru is committed to living up to its Love Promise.

