What Items Should You Keep in Your Car’s Glove Box?

The glove box ensures important items are nearby

The glove box, also known as the glove compartment, is a handy spot for storing smaller items. But, which of your items should you keep here? Follow this guide on glove box essentials to get the most use out of this storage area.

Relevant documents

It’s important to always keep relevant documents, such as your automotive registration, proof of insurance, and even a copy of your driver’s license in the car. You may also want to have a list of emergency contacts, medications you take, and any allergies you or your family have. The glove box is the best place to store these documents and have them within easy reach in the event of an emergency.

Owner’s manual

You never know when a light will flash on your dashboard or you’ll run into issues with your infotainment system. That’s why it’s a good idea to put your owner’s manual in the glove box so you can have quick access to information when needed.

The owner’s manual has key service and parts info

Phone charger

Your phone is vital in emergency situations, so you need to make sure you have it on hand and keep it fully powered. Store your phone’s standard charger, or better yet a portable charger, in your car at all times.

First-aid kit

A first-aid kit is a useful item to put in your glove compartment. You can buy a kit from the store or make your own by placing medications, bandages, cleansing wipes, and other supplies in a small container.

A homemade first-aid kit

Hand sanitizer

After heading to a gas station or rest stop, you’ll be happy to have hand sanitizer or travel wipes in your glove box to clean off your hands. You may also want to bring disinfectant wipes as well to quickly clean your cabin.

By having all these items, you’ll be better prepared for the different situations you encounter on the road.