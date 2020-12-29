No Comments

What’s New for the 2021 Maserati Lineup?

Photo: Maserati

The future holds big changes for Maserati’s vehicle lineup, but for the time being, the Italian luxury automaker is content to merely tweak what it already has. Already on sale at U.S. dealerships, this is what’s new for the 2021 Maserati lineup, including the Levante SUV, Quattroporte sedan, and Ghibli sedan.

Styling tweaks

Photo: Maserati

The Levante, Quattroporte, and Ghibli have all received exterior styling updates for the 2021 model year that include new taillights with vaguely boomerang-shaped LED accent lights, new grille designs, and a few other, more subtle changes. Additionally, the GranLusso and GranSport appearance packages — available for each of the three models — now look a little different as well. The GranLusso gets more chrome while the GranSport features a more aggressive body kit as well as black trim.

Updated infotainment

Photo: Maserati

Probably the most notable update to the 2021 Maserati lineup is the inclusion of a new Maserati Intelligent Assistant infotainment system. Derived from the new Uconnect5 system now offered in the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Durango, the latest MIA system features an updated interface with improved graphics. And on the Ghibli and Quattroporte, the screen is bigger as well: up to 10.1 inches across instead of 8.4 inches, with nice bezel-less edges. The Levante’s screen is still 8.4 inches but the resolution has been increased.

Enhanced driver assistance

Photo: Maserati

Finally, new for the Levante, Quattroporte, and Ghibli is an enhanced version of Maserati’s lane-keeping assistance and adaptive cruise control system. While the previous system was usable only on highways, Maserati says the new one — dubbed Active Driving Assist — can function on “any kind of well-maintained road” at speeds up to 90 mph. We’re getting closer to self-driving cars one step at a time.

Though Maserati has made only modest changes to its lineup so far, we expect much more in the future as the automaker plans to launch 10 new or heavily revised models by 2023.