What’s New for the Mazda Lineup in 2021?
Although the Mazda lineup didn’t gain any new additions or fully revamped models for 2021, the latest model year brought plenty of welcome updates. Here’s what’s fresh on the 2021 Mazda lineup.
2021 Mazda3
Last model year, the Mazda3 offered four trims and one engine. This year, you can choose from a whopping seven trim options and three powertrain choices. Its previous standard 186-horsepower engine is now a mid-level option. The 2021 base-trim Mazda3 now comes with a 155-horsepower mill, while the range-topping models now sport a 250-horsepower turbo engine.
2021 Mazda6
Much like its smaller sibling, the Mazda6 gained a 250-horsepower engine. However, the spacious sedan also offers a new Carbon Edition model, which boasts an exclusive color and unique styling. Plus, all trims now come standard smartphone connectivity. The top-trim variants even offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
2021 Mazda CX-30
The CX-30 remains largely unchanged for the latest model year, save for the addition of the Turbo mill, which was recently added to many other members of the Mazda lineup.
2021 Mazda CX-3
Mazda only gave the CX-3 a few minor updates for the latest model year. It now sports a redesigned key fob, improved automatic on-off headlights, and new night pedestrian detection capabilities on its automatic emergency braking safety tech.
2021 Mazda CX-5
This popular crossover gained an available 10.25-inch touch screen, standard smartphone compatibility, and a free three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services. Its top trim now offers new safety upgrades, including a high-definition surround-view camera, rear automatic emergency braking, and the driver attention monitoring system. Plus, you can now opt for the new Carbon Edition trim level.
2021 Mazda CX-9
Similar to the CX-5, the CX-9 gained the Carbon Edition trim level. It now comes standard with a 10.25-inch infotainment system display
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata
This modern classic gained some new conveniences for the latest model year. These include standard features like smartphone integration, well as optional wireless smartphone connectivity. On top of that, the Grand Touring trim now offers a wider range of exterior and interior color choices.
All of these models are currently available on dealer lots.
