No Comments

What’s So Great About GM’s Air Ride Adaptive Suspension?

Photo: Cadillac

Many of GM’s upscale SUV models feature a new component known as the Air Ride adaptive suspension. If you’re wondering what’s so special about this new suspension system, you’re in the right place. Here’s a look at how it’s engineered to improve ride quality and boost efficiency.

A Smooth Ride for the Whole Family: Check out these pet-friendly vehicles

How the Air Ride adaptive suspension system works

Photo: GMC

An Air-Ride-equipped vehicle has a central air pump that raises or lowers each shock absorber as much as four inches to maintain an even, level ride. The vehicle’s computer system calculates how weight is distributed throughout the cabin, and automatically adjusts at all four corners. The system can work in concert with Magnetic Ride Control and an independent multilink rear suspension, which are also available on a range of GM vehicles.

Ride enhancements

Photo: Chevrolet

In addition to providing a smoother ride, the Air Ride adaptive suspension system helps your vehicle perform more efficiently. When driving at highway speeds, it lowers your vehicle by three-quarters of an inch, making it more aerodynamic.

The Air Ride adaptive suspension system also gives you manual control over your vehicle’s ride height. To make it easier for your passengers to enter and exit the cabin, you can have your vehicle lower itself by two inches when parked. And if you’re heading off road, you can raise the ride height by an inch to avoid bumps and scrapes to the undercarriage. You can gain an additional inch of ground clearance when you drive at low speeds with the vehicle in 4WD LO mode.

Model availability

Photo: Chevrolet

Currently, the Air Ride adaptive suspension system is found on the 2021 models of GM’s range-topping, full-size SUVs. The Z71 and High Country models of the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban offer it as a premium option. It’s also an available feature on the AT4 and Denali trims of the GMC Yukon and Yukon XL. In the Cadillac lineup, it comes standard on the Premium Luxury Platinum and Sport Platinum models of the Escalade and Escalade ESV. However, you opt for it on the Premium Luxury and Sport trims. As of the time of this writing, no Buick models offer the Air Ride adaptive suspension system — although it would make a nice addition to the Enclave.

Pricing

Photo: GMC

This advanced suspension system doesn’t come cheap, and you’ll typically have to purchase additional options to receive the Air Ride option on your vehicle. For instance, to get Air Ride on the Yukon, you’ll have to purchase the Premium Capability Package with Active Response 4WD, which costs $1,795. But in order to get this package, you’ll have to purchase additional equipment. This means you’ll also have to drive home with the Max Trailering Package, the Advanced Technology Package, the Advanced Security Package, and the Prograde Trailering System, which adds more than $2,000 on to your vehicle’s cost in addition to the price you’ll pay for the Premium Capability Package.

Ride in Style and Comfort: The Cadillac Escalade ESV

Of course, prices will vary based on sales and models, but just keep those factors in mind to avoid sticker shock at the dealership.