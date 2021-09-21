No Comments

Wheels.ca Loves on ‘Special’ 2022 Lincoln Aviator

Wheels.ca’s Evan Williams calls 2022 Lincoln Aviator ‘special’

Photo: Lincoln

The new 2022 Lincoln Aviator is rolling out in Canada, and it’s found favor at Wheels.ca. Writer Evan Williams reviewed the latest Aviator at the end of August and praised it for, among other things, feeling like a special vehicle.

More New Lincoln SUVs: 2021 Lincoln Corsair packs big-time luxury into a compact package

2022 Lincoln Aviator praised for presence, premium audio

Williams kicks off his review noting that it might be hard to tell the difference between the 2022 Aviator and the other three SUVs in the Lincoln portfolio. But he notes that this is a positive because Lincoln has found a great look that translates well between the Corsair, Nautilus, all-new Navigator, and Aviator.

“This is a handsome SUV. It has a real presence both in a parking lot and on the road, which it needs because Cadillac’s XT6 offers some pretty serious swagger as well,” Williams writes. “It’s where Lincoln really moves the game forward compared with its import competitors because none can pose like this. All of the Lincoln SUVs wear a similar face, this is the best version of it.”

Of course, there’s more to the 2022 Lincoln Aviator than curb appeal. Williams notes its luxurious interior design, comfortable seating, and 28-speaker Revel Ultima 3D audio system as some of the highlights. He even goes as far as to call the latter one of the best audio systems in the business.

Though he reviews the Aviator Reserve, Williams endorses the Aviator Grand Touring as the optimal option in the 2022 lineup. Not only is the plug-in hybrid variant more efficient, but it also offers more power and smoother performance.

One word that Williams keeps coming back to with the 2022 Lincoln Aviator: special. While he notes that premium features are now more common in three-row SUVs than ever, he says that Lincoln’s ability to pick the right materials and bring them together meaningfully makes it feel more special than a mainstream SUV.

“Take a look, both inside and out, and it certainly is special,” he writes.