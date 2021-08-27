No Comments

Why Is a Pothole Called a Pothole?

There aren’t many things people can agree on in today’s divided society, but one thing is universal among all drivers: hated of potholes. They seem to appear out of nowhere and can cause major damage (either immediately or over time). It can be impossible to avoid them, especially in states plagued with harsh winter conditions and a small infrastructure budget.

For such a simple word, it has quite a complicated history. Why is a pothole called a pothole? As it turns out, no one really knows the exact history of the word, but there are a few worthwhile explanations.

Breaking it down

The simplest explanation is of a linguistic nature. The word “pothole” can be split into two parts — “pot” and “hole.” The latter is fairly self-explanatory no matter which way you look at it. But why “pot”? In Middle English, “pot” meant “a deep hole.” Today, it may also mean something of cylindrical shape, like a pot used for cooking. Either way, the combination of the two parts seems like a good way to describe those cylindrical holes in the ground.

Other theories

There are other theories behind the name. Some say potholes got their name because of the potters who dug up chunks of clay from the Roman Empire’s smooth roadways more than 3,000 years ago. The clay became pots and those who rode over the holes in the ground knew they were created by potters, which led to their being called “potholes.” Admittedly, this is a somewhat implausible theory, but still fun to think about!

Furthermore, in the 1820s, American geologists and civil engineers referred to cylindrical holes in river rock as “potholes,” which formed naturally as a result of erosion. There are also several geological formations that have earned the moniker, such as the 38-feet deep and 42-feet wide Archbald Pothole in eastern Pennsylvania, thought to have been created during the Wisconsin Glacial Period 70,000 years ago.

Regardless of its origin, it didn’t take long after the invention of the car for the term to be applied to roads — Americans have been complaining about potholes since as early as 1909!