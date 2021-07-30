No Comments

Why Won’t My Brake Lights Turn Off?

You park your car and begin to walk away — but as you depart, you notice something odd. Why are your brake lights staying on, despite the fact that you’re not pressing the pedal? This issue could drain your battery and leave you stranded, so don’t delay in finding a fix. Here’s a look at the components that could be malfunctioning.

Brake pedal

Your first order of business should be checking the brake pedal itself. It’s possible that some rust or debris has gotten jammed in the mechanism, causing your brake pedal to be ever-so-slightly stuck. Try to fix the issue by clearing away any obstructions, then pump the brake pedal a few times to get things loosened up.

Pedal stops

The issue could also lie with your car’s brake pedal stops. These components prevent the pedal from being pressed too far during normal operation, and naturally, they get worn out through regular usage. Broken or damaged pedal stops can keep your brakes pushed down, so inspect them and replace them, if necessary.

Pedal switch

While you’re inspecting the area around the brake pedal, check out the brake light switch. When the brake pedal is pumped, it hits a switch that sends a signal to the brake lights. Try pressing the pedal with your hand, and watch if the switch is able to both depress and release. If it’s getting stuck in the pressed position, you’ve found your faulty component. Luckily, it’s an easy and affordable piece to replace, and many models use the same switch. It’s available at most auto part stores.

Wiring issues

If those mechanical components seem to be in working order, the issue could lie with your car’s wiring. There could be a lighting circuitry issue, or a problem with the electronics of the brake switch. If you can’t see — or can’t tell – if there’s frayed wiring somewhere along the line, disconnect your car’s battery to prevent it from being depleted, then bring your car to a professional for repairs.

