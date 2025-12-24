The World’s First Helmet Airbag to Launch in Huawei and Chery’s Electric Minivan

Introduced first by Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems in 2023, this innovation changes how head protection is delivered inside a vehicle, extending beyond traditional frontal airbag systems. The device is designed to inflate around a passenger’s head like a helmet, providing a new level of protection during a crash.

The Luxeed V9, a fully electric flagship model co-developed by Huawei and Chery, is the latest example of the growing partnership between technology and automotive engineering. This new airbag technology will be installed in the vehicle’s second-row seats, where it can protect occupants who sit in more relaxed, reclining positions.

Redefining Airbag Design

Yanfeng’s helmet airbag introduces a completely different approach to head protection. Instead of deploying from the dashboard or side panels, it surrounds the occupant’s head from the back of the seat, creating a cushion that functions much like a protective helmet. The airbag inflates in milliseconds during a collision and stabilizes the head and neck, helping reduce injuries caused by sudden movements or impacts.

The airbag is designed to adapt to a variety of seating postures, particularly for passengers in large vehicles who may not sit upright at all times. In the description provided, the system activates within milliseconds during a collision, creating an enclosed cushion that limits movement and distributes impact forces evenly. This configuration is intended to improve head and neck safety for rear passengers, an area often overlooked by conventional designs.

Der Luxeed V9 setzt neue Maßstäbe: Er ist das erste Auto mit einem Kopfairbag direkt im Sitz! 🧠💥 Entwickelt mit Yanfeng – smarter Schutz für deinen Kopf bei einem Crash.

👉 Link zum Artikel in den Kommentaren!#LuxeedV9 #AutoNews #Innovation #Airbag #CarTech 🚗 pic.twitter.com/VR8zaFvm58 — tuningblog (@tuningblog_eu) December 24, 2025

Debut in Huawei’s Flagship Electric Minivan

The Luxeed V9 will be the first production vehicle to include this helmet airbag. The model was jointly created by Huawei and Chery under their Luxeed brand and was officially introduced on December 23, 2025. It is an all-electric minivan built on the E0X platform and equipped with Huawei’s HarmonyOS 4 intelligent system and ADS 3.0 driver assistance suite.

The vehicle features a dual-motor setup producing a total of 390 kW, with a range of up to 800 km. It has a wheelbase of 3,000 mm and is designed to offer a premium passenger experience with two independent second-row seats. These are the seats where the helmet airbag will be installed, adding a new safety feature to the luxury interior. The V9 also includes Huawei’s AR-HUD projection display, triple-screen configuration, and advanced sound insulation materials.

Luxeed V9 Teaser – © Luxeed

Partnership Behind the Innovation

the helmet airbag represents Yanfeng’s step into redefining vehicle safety for modern electric platforms. The company’s design aligns with the trend of combining connected systems and passive safety features into a single integrated environment. In the Luxeed V9, the airbag will operate in coordination with Huawei’s sensors and software to ensure a precise and immediate response in the event of a collision.

The arrival of the Luxeed V9 marks the first time such a system reaches the production stage. The collaboration between Huawei, Chery, and Yanfeng demonstrates how China’s automotive sector is becoming a leader in merging innovation, design, and safety.