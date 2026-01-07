Xiaomi Unveils SU7 with New 800V Platform, LiDAR, and Enhanced Range. Pre-Sale Starts at 32,800 USD

The updated models, which are now available for pre-sale ahead of their official launch in April 2026, introduce key upgrades including a longer driving range, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced autonomous driving features. These improvements represent Xiaomi’s continued push into the competitive electric vehicle market.

The new SU7 lineup will be offered in multiple variants, each with notable enhancements over previous versions. Among the most anticipated changes are the upgrades in the vehicle’s powertrain, battery, and safety systems. These changes make the new SU7 a stronger contender in the EV market, particularly for those looking for a blend of advanced technology, improved driving range, and modern design.

New Xiaomi SU7 – © Xiaomi

Enhanced Power and Charging Capabilities

One of the standout features of the new SU7 is its upgraded powertrain. All models now come equipped with the new V6s Plus motor, which delivers more power than its predecessor. For example, the Standard and Pro models now produce 320 horsepower, up from 299 hp in the previous version. Meanwhile, the Max model’s output increases from 673 hp to 690 hp.

The shift to an 800V high-voltage platform across all trims allows for faster charging and improved energy efficiency. The charging time for the Max model has been reduced significantly, with the ability to go from 10% to 80% in just 11.3 minutes, adding 525 km of range in that brief period. This improvement in charging speed makes the new SU7 a more convenient option for long-distance drivers.

#Xiaomi opened pre-orders on Jan. 7 for an upgraded #SU7 electric sedan ahead of an April 2026 launch, pricing it from 229,900 yuan ($32,900).



The refreshed model adds lidar and extends range up to 902 km, as CEO Lei Jun said the company is putting safety first.



📷: Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/3bcw729DQD — Bridging News (@BridgingNews_) January 7, 2026

Upgraded Range and Battery Technology

Battery efficiency has also been a focus for Xiaomi with the new SU7. The lineup now features a second-generation Qilin battery that boasts an increased energy density of 189 Wh/kg, up from 152 Wh/kg. This upgrade allows for improved range across all models.

The Standard model now offers a range of 720 km, up from 700 km, while the Pro model reaches 902 km, an increase from 830 km. The Max model’s range has also been boosted to 835 km, compared to the previous 800 km. These improvements make the new SU7 more capable of meeting the demands of long-distance driving, while also maintaining strong performance and efficiency.

Interior of the new Xiaomi SU7 – © Xiaomi

Autonomous Driving and Safety Enhancements

Safety and autonomous driving capabilities are key highlights of the updated SU7. All models now feature LiDAR, which was previously only available on higher-end versions. The LiDAR system enhances the vehicle’s autonomous driving capabilities, including the Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) feature.

The entire SU7 lineup is now equipped with the Xiaomi HAD (Highly Autonomous Driving) system, which supports a range of advanced driving assistance features. Safety has also been enhanced, with the addition of two more airbags, bringing the total to nine. The body structure has been reinforced with 2200 MPa hot-formed steel door beams, increasing overall vehicle safety. These safety upgrades reflect Xiaomi’s focus on providing a safer and more reliable driving experience for all passengers.

Cockpit of the new Xiaomi SU7 – © Xiaomi

In addition to the technical and safety upgrades, the new SU7 also includes various interior improvements, such as a redesigned steering wheel, upgraded materials for better comfort, and enhanced rear-seat leg support. All models come standard with seat ventilation, heating, and massage functions, ensuring that both drivers and passengers enjoy a more comfortable ride. The new Capri Blue exterior color option adds a fresh look to the lineup, further distinguishing the updated SU7 from its predecessors.

The pre-sale for the new SU7 lineup is now open, with prices ranging from 229,900 yuan (approximately 32,800 USD) to 309,900 yuan (44,300 USD), depending on the model.