Xpeng’s CEO Confirms its 1,600 km Range “Electric” Car Could Hit European Markets

The company’s X9 Power X, which offers up to 1,602 kilometers of range, could offer a new alternative to European drivers still hesitant about fully switching to electric cars. This ambitious move marks a strategic shift as Xpeng aims to compete in a growing European market already dominated by electric giants like Tesla.

In recent years, Xpeng has gained some recognition in France, where it has introduced models such as the G6 SUV, competing directly with the Tesla Model Y. With more models expected in the coming months, including the P7+ sedan, the company is now turning its attention to hybrid vehicles that could appeal to European customers who are not yet fully ready to embrace a 100% electric vehicle. According to Xpeng’s CEO, He Xiaopeng, while pure electric vehicles remain a priority, the company believes that range-extending technology could help ease the transition for some customers.

Xpeng’s Hybrid Push for European Drivers

Xpeng’s upcoming hybrid models could provide a solution for European customers still wary of fully electric cars. While He Xiaopeng emphasized that fully electric cars are more important in the long run, he acknowledged that the hybrid market could be particularly appealing in certain European countries, reports Frandroid.

The range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) format, which combines an electric motor with a small petrol engine, is still relatively rare in Europe, offering Xpeng a niche opportunity. With many European customers still considering the shift to electric mobility, a hybrid option could be the perfect bridge for those hesitant about range anxiety or charging infrastructure.

Xpeng X9 – © Xpeng

The X9 Power X: The Longest Range in Its Class

The X9 Power X is the star of Xpeng’s new hybrid offering. This seven-seat minivan, launched in China for around 37,600 euros, has received attention for its impressive range. Equipped with a 60-litre fuel tank, the X9 can travel up to 1,602 kilometers according to the Chinese CLTC testing cycle, which is currently the longest range of any minivan in the world.

When running solely on electric power, it can cover about 370 kilometers. The petrol engine acts as a range extender, charging the battery, which in turn powers the electric motor. This hybrid configuration gives the X9 an advantage in long-distance driving, eliminating the need for frequent recharging stops.

In China, the X9 has proven to be highly popular, with demand surpassing expectations. Xpeng is already ramping up its supply chain to meet the high demand. According to Brian Gu, the president of Xpeng, the hybrid version is expected to account for the majority of X9 sales, surpassing the more affordable, all-electric version.

© Xpeng

Challenges in the European Market

While Xpeng’s range-extended vehicles have generated excitement in China, the company faces several challenges as it attempts to introduce these models in Europe. One of the main obstacles is the European Union’s import tariff system, which treats electric and hybrid vehicles from China equally, regardless of their powertrain. This could increase the cost of importing the X9 to Europe, making it more expensive than its competitors.

Additionally, the hybrid market in Europe is still relatively underdeveloped, with few manufacturers offering this type of vehicle. Leapmotor, supported by Stellantis, is one of the few companies offering hybrids like the X9 in Europe, but it remains to be seen whether European customers will embrace this type of vehicle.

Despite these hurdles, Xpeng believes that its range-extending technology could offer a valuable alternative to fully electric cars, especially in regions where charging infrastructure is less developed. The company’s push into the hybrid market could differentiate it from other Chinese competitors like BYD and Chery, who have focused on fully electric and plug-in hybrid models.