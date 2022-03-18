No Comments

Here’s Your First Look at the First Jeep EV

Here’s your first look at upcoming Jeep EV

Photo: Stellantis

The verdict is in, and the auto industry is finally all-in on going all-electric. Jeep’s the latest big name to get in on the action, revealing the first images of its first EV. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares offered up the earliest look at the vehicle earlier this month at the automaker’s Dare Forward 2030 presentation.

And, hey, guess what? It sure looks like a Jeep. The vehicle pictured appears to be around the size of a Compass and features a tastefully updated version of the brand’s recognizable style. That of course includes a closed variation of the seven-slot grille, which features a bright blue e logo on the second slot on the driver’s side.

Yep, sure looks like a Jeep to me

Photo: Stellantis

But our knowledge of the Jeep EV just about ends there. It’s confirmed that the production vehicle will launch sometime in early 2023 as a 2024 model and that more information should be dropping in the next few months.

Jeep has already taken steps toward electrification with its Wrangler 4xe and new Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrids.

Stellantis gives another peek at Ram EV

A new look a the potential face of the Ram 1500 EV

Photo: Stellantis

Not to be outdone, Stellantis also gave another couple glimpses of what’s in store with the upcoming Ram 1500 EV. Unlike the Jeep EV, the battery-electric Ram is still being left mostly to the imagination.

In the sketches, you get a sense of the silhouette of the Ram EV as well as its front fascia. Two lighting elements feet into illuminated Ram lettering on the grille, giving the truck a distinctive look even at night.

This thing could be a stunner from every angle

Photo: Stellantis

Same story in the back. The sketch shows taillight elements that flow upward toward the top of the tailgate before breaking toward the middle and uniting at illuminated Ram lettering.

We may be waiting a while longer before we see a closer-to-finished version of the Ram 1500 EV. That truck isn’t scheduled to bow until 2024, so it may not appear in its near-final form until next year.