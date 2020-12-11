10 Cool Updates on the 2021 Nissan Armada
The 2021 Nissan Armada received a bevy of updates for the latest model year. From its powertrain and infotainment tech to its functional interior and new aesthetic, here’s a look at what this revised model brings to the table.
A chiseled new look
Nissan has been on a mission to rebrand itself, so it’s only natural for the automaker to give its flagship SUV a facelift. The new Armada has a squarer appearance, with its front pillars shifted forward, as well as revised front fenders, bumpers, and a new grille.
Designed to brighten your day
The new Armada features redesigned exterior lighting, with over 50 LEDs in the front and 70 on each side in the rear. In addition to providing improved visibility, the revised lighting gives the Armada a more modern look.
Add some color to your life
The 2021 Armada offers four returning exterior colors, alongside a new offering. The returning favorites are Gun Metallic, Hermosa Blue Pearl, Aspen White TriCoat. And Super Black. New for 2021, you can opt for Coulis Red Pearl.
More ways to stay organized
With a larger center console, the 2021 Nissan Armada makes it easy to stow your valuables. The console is accessible from both the front and the rear, so it’s easy for your back-seat co-pilots to access their cargo. Plus, the console comes with a removable tray to help you store small items that would otherwise get lost at the bottom of the console.
Infotainment upgrades
For the latest model year, the Armada’s touch-screen infotainment system grew by 4.3 inches. This full-size SUV now sports a largest-in-class standard 12.3-inch touch screen, along with standard Wi-Fi that enables over-the-air infotainment and navigation updates.
Wireless convenience
In addition to offering wireless device charging, the 2021 Armada comes with wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity. Android users aren’t quite so lucky — Android Auto is only available through a wired connection.
Representing the future of Nissan
As a part of Nissan’s rebranding push, the automaker now represents itself with a redesigned badge. The Armada has the honor of being the first model to sport the new design on both its exterior and interior.
Fun for the whole family
This family-friendly eight-passenger SUV received some updates to its rear-seat entertainment system. It now features an easier-to-navigate interface, as well as HDMI ports, so your passengers can enjoy greater connectivity.
Smarter trailering
The 2021 Armada retains its 8,500-pound towing capacity, while gaining some helpful trailering technology. It now comes standard with an integrated Trailer Brake Controller and trailer sway control to help make trailering safer and easier
More power
With 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, the Armada’s 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine delivers best-in-class standard horsepower. Compared to the 2020 model, the latest Armada gained 10 horsepower and 19 lb-ft of torque.
The 2021 Armada is expected to hit dealer lots in January.
