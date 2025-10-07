1941 Willys Pickup Named World’s Most Beautiful Truck at Prestigious California Show

Outshining over 400 competitors, this meticulously crafted vehicle captured the coveted award, marking a milestone in the world of custom trucks.

Held at the Fairplex in Pomona, the Grand National Truck Show is one of the most prestigious events for truck enthusiasts. This year, the 1941 Willys, a stunning blue creation by Veazie Bros. Fabrication, took center stage, impressing judges with its design and performance. The award, which stands as a pinnacle of custom truck achievements, was the highlight of the event, where trucks from various categories competed for top honors.

The Grand National Truck Show: A Prestigious Event

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Grand National Truck Show is a well-regarded event in the custom truck world. As reported by Supercar Blondie, the show draws hundreds of vehicles each year, with participants competing in a variety of judged classes. This year, the show saw more than 400 trucks, SUVs, and vans at the Fairplex, all vying for recognition in the custom vehicle world.

The ARP World’s Most Beautiful Truck Award, presented during the show, is one of the most highly sought-after accolades in the industry. Winning this title is a mark of distinction, as it requires not only excellent design but also engineering prowess. The competition is fierce, and this year, the 1941 Willys stood out, impressing judges and onlookers alike.

Larry Jacinto’s 1941 Willys pickup truck – © Automotive Racing Products

Craftsmanship Behind the 1941 Willys Pickup

The custom 1941 Willys pickup that won the award is a prime example of expert craftsmanship. Built by Veazie Bros. Fabrication, the truck features a powerful LS3 motor, blown and injected, with a polished 6-71 Littlefield blower. Under the hood, the engine provides impressive performance, while the exterior showcases meticulous bodywork, including a custom 1946 Chevrolet truck bed and tailgate.

Owner Larry Jacinto worked closely with the fabrication team to bring his vision to life, resulting in a vehicle that not only looks stunning but also performs exceptionally well. The truck’s deep blue finish, applied by Mick’s Paint, added a high-gloss sheen to the vehicle, enhancing its overall appeal. According to the build team, every detail of the 1941 Willys was carefully considered to create a seamless blend of style and substance.

The Significance of the Award

The win at the Grand National Truck Show marks a significant achievement for the 1941 Willys and its builder. According to the same source, the ARP World’s Most Beautiful Truck Award is more than just a trophy—it’s a platform that brings recognition to the craftsmanship involved in creating such a vehicle. The award places the truck in the spotlight, attracting attention from truck enthusiasts and collectors worldwide.

In the custom truck world, winning this prestigious award serves as both an endorsement of the builder’s skills and a recognition of the vehicle’s overall design and performance. For Jacinto and Veazie Bros. Fabrication, the recognition is a testament to their dedication and expertise in creating a truck that combines power, style, and precision engineering.