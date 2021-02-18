No Comments

2 Chevy Models Make US News’ List of Best SUVs for Towing

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

Famous for dependability, capability, and strength, the redesigned 2021 Chevrolet Suburban and 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe easily earned acknowledgment on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 12 Best SUVs for Towing in 2021.

When properly equipped, the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban tows a maximum of 8,300 pounds, while the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe adds 100 pounds to tow a maximum of 8,400 pounds.

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban also impressed the U.S. News’ staff with its powertrain options and spacious interior, which boasts a maximum cargo space of 144.7 cubic feet.

“Aside from its hefty towing capacity, this large SUV’s strengths include expansive seats, cavernous cargo capacity, and robust gas and diesel engine options. The Suburban delivers a relaxed ride, and it handles well despite its size, but it’s not easy to maneuver in smaller spaces,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

Since the 2021 Suburban is designed for towing heavy loads, it boasts impressive tech to help make the job easier than ever. With the available Advanced Trailering System, you can customize your trailer profiles, be ready for the journey with pre-departure checklists, and monitor the pressure and temperature of your trailer’s tires.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

If the 2021 Suburban is too big for you, the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe delivers exceptional towing capability, in a smaller package. It scored near the top of the pub’s rankings for large SUVs and has a lot to offer.

Photo: Chevrolet

“It features a palatial cabin, a sizable cargo hold, capable powertrains, and a perfect reliability rating,” adds Loveday.

The 2021 Tahoe features a maximum cargo space of 122. 9 cubic feet along with the available Advanced Trailering System offered in the 2021 Suburban. Three powertrain options let you customize the performance you need in the 2021 Tahoe.