2 Genesis Vehicles Earn Good Housekeeping Family Car Awards

The Genesis GV80

Photo: Genesis

The Genesis G90 sedan and GV80 SUV have won plenty of accolades for their sophisticated design, luxurious features, and dynamic performance. According to Good Housekeeping, these two vehicles are also among 2021’s Best New Family Cars.

To pick the winners each year, the Good Housekeeping Institute joins up with Car and Driver and evaluates hundreds of new vehicles across numerous segments. Testers combine expertise in parenting and engineering to judge candidates based on a wide range of categories and requirements.

First, winning vehicles need to meet basic criteria, perform reliable and smoothly, and keep families safe with good design and advanced systems. Then, they need to prove their family-friendliness by offering intuitive tech, plenty of passenger and storage space, and features that are versatile and convenient. Panelist also examine vehicles’ overall value and whether they offer helpful extras that go beyond the norm.

The G90 and GV80 passed these tests with ease, joining more than 20 other award-winning vehicles on the Good Housekeeping list.

The Genesis G90

Photo: Genesis

Genesis G90

Good Housekeeping named the Genesis G90 as its Best Luxury Full-Sized Sedan. According to the awards panel, the G90 stood out with its comfortable and quiet ride, upscale interior, and lengthy warranty coverage. The G90 also won praise for deluxe features like ventilated front seats, an easy-to-use 12.3-inch display screen, and a posture-optimizing 22-way adjustable driver’s seat.

Genesis GV80

In just its first year on sale, the Genesis GV80 captured Good Housekeeping’s Best Luxury Midsize SUV award. This first-ever Genesis SUV impressed panelists with its nimble and powerful performance, eye-catching style, and comfortable cabin. The GV80 sealed the deal with its cutting-edge lineup of driver-assist technologies. These include semi-autonomous cruise control and machine-learning software that can pick up on drivers’ habits.

Check out our Genesis coverage at The News Wheel to learn more about this luxury brand’s award-winning vehicles.