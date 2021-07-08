No Comments

2 GM Models Make List of Best Off-Road SUVs in 2021

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

If off-road capability is a non-negotiable characteristic of your new SUV, you have two impressive options to choose from General Motors. The 2021 GMC Yukon and the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe snagged adventure-ready spots on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the Best Off-Road SUVs in 2021.

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon

The GMC Yukon offers a redesign for the 2021 model year, which offers drivers plenty of features and style as well as powerful engine options. Plus, it offers the new AT4 trim, the ideal choice for off-roading adventurers, according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

“Four-wheel drive comes standard, and includes a two-speed transfer case, skid plates, and hill descent control, along with upscale items like a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, and a power-folding third row. Options include an adaptive air suspension and a limited-slip differential,” he adds.

When properly equipped, the 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 can tow a maximum weight of 8,200 pounds. The winning attributes of the 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 also gained favor with Four Wheeler magazine, which honored the rugged, capable, and fun-to-drive model with its SUV of the Year Award.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe shares much of its off-roading DNA, features, and capabilities with the afore-mentioned 2021 GMC Yukon. But, the model has its own unique style to offer to off-roading enthusiasts if you opt for the Z71 trim.

“In addition to amenities like heated power leather front seats and a hands-free power liftgate, it comes with four-wheel drive, a front skid plate, a two-speed transfer case, a heavy-duty air filter, a premium suspension, and hill descent control,” according to Gorzelany.

Under the hood of the 2021 Tahoe Z71 pumps a 5.3-liter V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management technology paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain nets 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The 2021 Z71 sits on 20-inch all-terrain Blackwall tires and features black assist steps, black roof-mounted side rails, body-color door handles, and body-color heated power outside mirrors.

If you’re ready to take the road less traveled, check out the off-road prowess of the 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 and the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe Z71.