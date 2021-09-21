No Comments

2 Nissan Models Are Semifinalists for 2022 NACTOY Awards

2022 Nissan Frontier

Photo: Nissan

Two Nissan models, the Nissan Frontier and Nissan Pathfinder are two of the semifinalists for the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards. The Frontier earned a spot on the North American Truck of the Year list, and the Pathfinder earned a spot on the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year list.

The semifinalist list boasts eight cars, six trucks, and nine utility vehicles for a total of 23 vehicles, whittled down from the initial list of 36 vehicles eligible for the NACTOY awards.

“This year’s group of semifinalists includes some of the most interesting and innovative cars, trucks and utility vehicle candidates in recent memory,” said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg, “and a larger number of new trucks than we’ve seen in many years. And it features more electric vehicles than we’ve ever seen, all of which our jurors will continue to test and evaluate prior to our next vote.”

To determine the vehicles throughout the stages of the NACTOY Awards, the organization enlists the help of 50 automotive journalists to evaluate eligible vehicles throughout the year. The automotive journalists represent outlets in print, radio, broadcast media, and online publications.

Nissan Frontier

The Nissan Frontier is a formidable truck that offers a towing capacity of more than 6,700 pounds when properly equipped. For 2022, the midsize pickup uses a 3.8-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission to generate 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder in the Nissan Studio

Photo: Nissan

Nissan Pathfinder

The Nissan Pathfinder is a large SUV with three rows of seating to accommodate eight people. The 2022 Pathfinder offers a refined, well-equipped cabin with premium materials like available semi-aniline leather seating. It also boasts the automaker’s innovative driver-assist technologies — Safety Shield 360 — a suite of six systems including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert as standard features.