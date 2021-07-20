No Comments

2 Nissan Models Make Best Air Conditioning List

Photo: The News Wheel

A hot, stuffy cabin makes driving in the summer a lot less fun. You want relief as soon as possible, and some air conditioning systems lack the power you need to cool down your drive quickly and efficiently. If staying cool in the brutal heat is necessary for your daily drives, consider the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder or Nissan LEAF for your new ride. Both models made Newsweek’s list of the “10 Cars and SUVs with the Best Air Conditioning.”

Available Now: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

You wouldn’t expect a large SUV with seating for up to eight people to boast such an efficient air conditioning system, but the automaker’s redesign of the interior in the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder does the trick.

“Modifications include tall and wide vents that ensure that there’s no hot spots in the cabin. Turn the fan speed up to high and you’ll be thoroughly chilled in no time. Tri-zone automatic climate control is standard on the model,” according to Newsweek writer Eileen Falkenberg-Hull.

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder also boasts climate-controlled front seats and heated seats in the second row, so no matter the season, you and your passengers will be comfortable on the journey.

2021 Nissan LEAF

Photo: Nissan

The Nissan LEAF provides a zero-emissions drive thanks to its 100 percent electric powertrain. The compact electric hatchback has been a popular choice for drivers looking for an eco-friendly and efficient vehicle, and for 2021, the LEAF offers two variants: LEAF and LEAF Plus.

No matter what option you choose, you can expect a high-quality air conditioning system that quickly pushes hot air out of the cabin, filling every inch of the cabin with cooled air. The 2021 Nissan LEAF and 2021 Nissan LEAF Plus feature automatic temperature control, which adjusts to your preferred comfort setting. There is no need to fumble with controls with this system.

Available Now: 2021 Nissan LEAF

For a cool drive, check out the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder and 2021 Nissan LEAF.