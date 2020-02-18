No Comments

2020 Buick Encore GX Reaches U.S. Dealerships

Photo: Buick

The newest addition to Buick’s crossover lineup has started to roll into dealerships around the U.S. this month.

GM Authority reports that the 2020 Buick Encore GX is gradually making its way to showrooms and lots across the country, giving potential customers the opportunity to finally check out this South Korean-built vehicle.

The Encore GX fills a key space in the Buick lineup, offering more size than the bestselling Encore but a more compact footprint than the larger Envision. It’s being offered at three trim levels: the Preferred, starting at $25,095; the Select, with an MSRP of $26,695; and the Essence, priced at $29,945 and up.

Photo: Buick

Buick is trying a new under-the-hood approach for the Encore GX, offering a pair of three-cylinder engine options for the first time in nearly 20 years. The standard 1.2-liter version generates 137 horsepower, comes with a continuously variable transmission, and gets 28 mpg in combined city and highway driving. The available 1.3-liter option puts out 155 horsepower, comes with AWD and a nine-speed automatic transmission, and achieves a combined 31 mpg.

Each Encore GX trim comes equipped with plenty of standard active safety measures, including IntelliBeam headlamps, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Optional packages add even more safety features like Blind-Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Surround Vision, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration come standard in the Encore GX, along with an 8-inch infotainment screen and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Higher trims add remote start technology, wireless charging, and heated seats with leather trim.

