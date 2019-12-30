No Comments

2020 Cadillac CT5 Arriving at Dealerships After Delay

The 2020 Cadillac CT5

Photo: Cadillac

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 was first unveiled this spring, and the sporty sedan was slated to show up at U.S. dealerships in the fall. That didn’t happen, but the CT5 is now on track to roll into showrooms en masse over the first few months of the new year.

As Cadillac Society reports, the CT5’s late arrival is mainly the result of UAW’s General Motors strike, which lasted more than a month. The Lansing Grand River plant in Michigan didn’t assemble any CT5 models during this time, putting the model’s production behind schedule.

While most CT5 models will arrive in 2020, Cadillac Society also notes that a few have made it to dealerships in recent days. So far, most of these are Premium Luxury trims outfitted with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Over the next few months, 2.0-liter Luxury and Sport models will be available as well.

Photo: Cadillac

Premium Luxury and CT5-V trims will eventually be offered with an optional twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, but these models won’t be built or sold until sometime in 2020.

The Cadillac CT5 is also built and sold in China, where production hasn’t been interrupted or delayed. Customers there have been able to buy this new Cadillac sedan for at least a few weeks now. The 2020 CT5 isn’t the only new Cadillac car that will be available next year. The entry-level 2020 Cadillac CT4 sedan should be available soon, too. The model has been slated for first-quarter arrival, but it’s not yet clear whether strike-related delays may have affected that timeline.

