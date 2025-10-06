She Opened a Barn Door — and Found a 1959 Cadillac Untouched for 20 Years

The vehicle, still wearing its factory black paint and original interior, was found by classic car enthusiast Sarah, known online as Caddy Girl Garage, after her mother sent her a listing that would unexpectedly lead to a lifelong dream realized.

The Cadillac had remained with one family since it was bought new in 1959 and had been carefully preserved under a cover by its previous owner’s father. Its recent discovery adds to the growing fascination with “barn finds,” especially when the car in question retains historical integrity and comes with a well-documented lineage.

The 1959 Coupe DeVille is considered an icon of American automotive design. With its dramatic tailfins, dual bullet taillights, and chrome-laden body, the model has long symbolized postwar luxury and design ambition. For collectors, originality is key — and this particular car delivers, untouched by restorers or modifiers.

1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille parked in a barn – © YouTube / Caddy Girl Garage

Preserved Inside and Out

The Cadillac was purchased new by the grandfather of the seller and remained in the same family for over six decades. After his passing, it was passed down to his son and eventually to his granddaughter. Before it was parked indefinitely, the family made efforts to protect the car from deterioration: the wheels were lifted on blocks, wax was applied, and a full cover was used.

Despite the long pause in use, many original features remained intact. According to autoevolution, the car still has its original black exterior paint and factory upholstery. The model came equipped with a 390-cubic-inch OHV V8 engine, generating around 325 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque, and a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Standard features included power steering, power brakes, and in some cases, factory air conditioning.

The dry California climate likely played a crucial role in minimizing rust, a common issue in older vehicles. Thanks to these factors, the Coupe DeVille now stands as an exceptionally preserved example of an era-defining vehicle.

1959 Cadillac Coupe DeVille engine – © YouTube / Caddy Girl Garage

The Perfect Match for a Lifelong Passion

Sarah, better known as Caddy Girl Garage, has spent years immersed in the world of 1959 Cadillacs. Her connection to these cars began at the age of 14, and she has since owned, restored, and sold several of them. Yet none had ever felt quite right. According to the same source, she was specifically looking for a black example with full originality — paint, interior, and documentation included.

When her mother sent her the ad for this Coupe DeVille, Sarah immediately saw its potential. Upon visiting the site, she confirmed that the car met all her criteria: unaltered, single-family ownership, untouched paintwork, and original factory finishes. It had never been repainted, never been modified, and never left the hands of the family that first purchased it in 1959.

Her plan is not to restore the car to modern standards but to clean and repair it while maintaining every original element possible. “It doesn’t run and it doesn’t drive,” the article notes, “but it looks every inch like the project of a lifetime.”

Historical Rarity in Today’s Classic Car Market

Of the more than 53,000 DeVille models produced in 1959, only around 21,924 were Coupe DeVilles. Over the decades, most surviving examples have been altered in some way—either repainted, modified, or fully restored. Finding a model that has remained this original is increasingly rare.

The car’s condition, from its well-preserved trim to its factory badges, adds significant historical and collector value. The fact that it still contains its factory components and retains original ownership records makes it a standout in the classic car world.

While the car still faces mechanical hurdles—including likely issues with engine seals, transmission systems, and possible hidden corrosion—Sarah is prepared for the journey. As she sees it, the goal is not just to make the car run again, but to let it tell its story, intact and unaltered.