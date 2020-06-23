No Comments

2020 Chevy Sonic Is One of the Best Options for a New Car Says US News

2020 Chevrolet Sonic

If you’re ready to buy your first car the options seem endless. Thankfully, U.S. News & World Report has narrowed down the 22 Best Choices for a First New Car in 2020. And no surprise, a Chevy model — the 2020 Chevrolet Sonic — has made the cut.

“Choosing the right first car can give you years of trouble-free, low-cost transportation. Making the wrong choice can leave you with a car you can’t afford, one that doesn’t fit your lifestyle or a vehicle that spends all of its time in the shop,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer John M. Vincent.

Vehicles that made U.S. News’ list had to have a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of under $30,000, while still achieving a high score in the pub’s rankings of new cars. Plus, the predicted reliability scores of the vehicles had to be impressive.

The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic earned a U.S. News Overall Score of 8.0 out of 10 and boasts an MSRP of $16,720.

“When it comes to predicted reliability, the Sonic is rated at an above-average 3.5 out of five,” adds Vincent.

The 2020 Chevrolet Sonic delivers a lot for an affordable price and modern tech you’d have to upgrade trims on other models to get like smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard infotainment touch screen measures 7 inches. Plus, its 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine generates a responsive performance thanks to 138 horsepower and projects a fun-to-drive attitude.

Other features you need in a new first car is cargo space and good fuel efficiency. With the rear seats folded down in the hatchback, you’ll have a maximum of 47.7 cubic feet of space to fill. On the highway, the Sonic earns 34 mpg on the highway and 26 mpg in the city, good ratings to help fulfill your daily commute and road trips.