2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition Is Now Available

Photo: FCA

FCA has revealed the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, which comes standard with more safety features than any other vehicle as well as all-wheel-drive capability. If you can’t wait for the minivan to arrive at dealerships in the fall, you can get behind the wheel of the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition earlier this year.

An overview of the Pacifica AWD Launch Edition

Dealerships can now order the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, which shares its AWD system with the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. These are the only models in the minivan segment that can send all of their available engine torque to the wheels with the most available traction. They also are the only ones to combine AWD with Stow ‘n Go seating.

Furthermore, the Pacifica AWD system has a class-exclusive feature, which allows it to prevent the driveshaft from spinning, even when the minivan doesn’t need AWD. As such, this feature enhances the minivan’s efficiency.

“The Pacifica offers families solutions and with the 2020 Pacifica AWD Launch Edition, we’re delivering the most advanced system in its class, and one that engages without any driver input, to help owners get where they want to go in any type of weather,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America.

2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Available exclusively for the Touring L trim, the Pacifica AWD Launch Edition has an S Appearance, which includes Black Noise AWD badging as well as Gloss Black grille surrounds, headlamp eyebrows, daylight opening, and rear valance.

The inside of the minivan is just as stylish as the exterior, featuring McKinley leather seats with Light Diesel Grey stitching and brushed metal hydro bezels. You and your family can also stay entertained with the 8.4-inch Uconnect touch-screen radio and the optional Uconnect Theater.

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition has a starting price of $40,240. While it is currently available for ordering, the minivan is set to arrive at dealerships during the third quarter of 2020.