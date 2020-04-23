No Comments

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Makes KBB’s List of the 10 Best Plug-in Hybrid Cars Under $40,000

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

The Chrysler Pacifica is used to accolades, awards, and praise. The latest attention for the Canadian-manufactured 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid comes from the editors at Kelley Blue Book. After careful analysis, the editors placed the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in the number two spot on their list of the 10 Best Plug-in Hybrid Cars Under $40,000.

Available Now: 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

“Running errands around town is a big part of family minivan life, and the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid lets you do it without having to use a drop of gas for 32 miles. You can get a full day’s ‘honey-do’ list checked off within that range — and this is the only minivan that offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain,” according to the KBB editors.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

Performance

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid earns a total driving range of 520 miles. Approximately two hours is needed to fully charge the Pacifica Hybrid.

Entertaining tech

The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid overflows with family-friendly features including modern technology to help keep you informed and your passengers entertained on any journey. The user-friendly Uconnect 4 infotainment system is equipped with an 8.4-inch touch screen. Through this large screen, you can monitor your hybrid’s performance. You can also scan through your driving history and schedule charging.

The available Uconnect Theater gives your rear passengers access to their favorite movies and games. You won’t be bothered by the noise, either, because the system comes with wireless headphones. The system is also equipped with two 10-inch HD touch screens.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Photo: FCA

Safety systems

Most importantly, the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers a long list of advanced safety systems and technologies designed to protect you and your passengers. Under proper conditions, the available 360-degree Surround View Camera will help reveal dangers. The available Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking helps you to avoid or mitigate an accident.

The well-equipped Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers families outstanding features and a greener way to travel.