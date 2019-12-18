No Comments

2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 Off-Road Package Announced

2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ford continues its push to corner the market for adventure-ready trucks and SUVs with the announcement of a new 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 Off-Road Package. Like the FX4 Off-Road Package offered with the Ford Ranger, the Expedition Limited FX4 adds off-road-ready accessories and the Terrain Management System to the high-end Expedition Limited.

According to Ford Expedition consumer marketing manager Devin McParlance, the 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 addresses a desire for SUVs that are both luxurious and adventuresome: “There’s a growing trend in people looking to enjoy rugged terrain without having to give up the refinement, comfort, or convenience of getting there.”

When it comes to getting there and bringing the goods, the Expedition Limited with the FX4 Off-Road Package delivers with spacious seating for up to seven passengers and best-in-class max towing of up to 9,200 pounds when equipped with the available Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package. This aligns with market research from MaritzCX that has 45 percent of Expedition drivers using their SUV for outdoorsy stuff like hunting, camping, and fishing.

Included in the new FX4 Off-Road Package are 32-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around 18-inch metallic gray cast-aluminum wheels, off-road-tuned shocks, seven underbody skid plates, a front bumper chin spoiler that improves approach angles, and chrome-plated running boards. It also adds the Terrain Management System, which delivers greater capability on a variety of surfaces.

All versions feature the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which puts out 375 horsepower, and a two-speed electronically controlled four-wheel-drive transfer case. Also standard for the Expedition Limited FX4 is Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, which offers high-end safety features like Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go. The 2020 Ford Expedition Limited FX4 is available for the Expedition and the Expedition MAX.

