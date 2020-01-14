No Comments

2020 Jeep Gladiator Earns Title of North American Truck of the Year

2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon

Photo: FCA

After evaluating the design, safety, innovation, segment-leading features, value, and driver satisfaction of vehicle finalists, 50 automotive experts from a range of outlets in the U.S. and Canada — TV, print, radio, and digital — have chosen the 2020 Jeep Gladiator as the North American Truck of the Year.

“The Jeep Gladiator is not only the world’s most capable midsize pickup, it’s now the North American Truck of the Year as well,” said Jim Morrison, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA North America. “This honor is a testament to our customers who demand the very best and the Gladiator delivers with all of the 4×4 capability and versatility expected of a Jeep vehicle.”

2020 Jeep Gladiator

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon on the Rubicon Trail

Photo: FCA

The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. When properly equipped, the Jeep Gladiator can tow a maximum weight of 7,650 pounds and earns an EPA-estimated rating of 23 mpg on the highway and 16 mpg in the city.

Syncing your smartphone to stay connected on and off-road is easy with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which is controlled through the user-friendly Uconnect system.

The Jeep Gladiator is not only highly-capable, uniquely styled, and powerful, it offers advanced systems — 80 available and standard technologies — to help safeguard your journey. You’ll have greater perspective of your surroundings with Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path Detection. Accidents can be prevented or minimized with Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking. Parking is less stressful thanks to systems such as ParkSense Rear Park Assist and the Parkview Rear Back Up Camera.

The Jeep Gladiator was determined the winner after voters completed three rounds of evaluations, which began in June of last year. 2020 marks the 26th year of the NACTOY awards.