No Comments

2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback Overview

Photo: Mazda

If you’re in the market for a fun, stylish hatchback, the Mazda 3 fits the bill. But this sporty little vehicle has more than just good looks — it’s smart, efficient, and offers a delightful, dynamic driving experience. Here’s at some of its standout features.

But this sporty little vehicle has more than just good looks — it’s smart, efficient, and offers a delightful, dynamic driving experience. Here’s at some of its standout features.

Have Four-Legged Friends? The best Mazda models for pet owners

Exterior

This stylish hatchback rides on 18-inch wheels and comes standard with auto on/off LED daytime running headlights. For even more outstanding style, upgrade to receive signature LED headlights and taillights along with power side mirrors that boast integrated turn signals. To maximize your visibility, the Mazda 3 even comes standard with premium touches like rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers and a rear window wiper. But the Mazda 3’s exterior has more than practical amenities. Its award-winning design is elevated further by available accents like its glossy black front grille, rear roof spoiler and its body-colored mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Exterior photos

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Interior

With room for five passengers and a total passenger volume of 92.7 cubic feet, the Mazda 3 hatchback is both spacious and stylish. In addition to giving everyone plenty of room to stretch their legs, the Mazda 3 offers 20.1 cubic feet of cargo room. The comfort features continue with standard dual-zone automatic climate control, available heated, leather-trimmed front seats, and the available Bose 12-speaker premium audio system. In terms of tech, the Mazda 3 comes equipped with an 8.8-inch center display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and offers an available navigation system.

Interior photos

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Photo: Mazda

Powertrain and efficiency

The 2020 Mazda 3 boasts a Skyactiv-G 2.5L DOHC four-cylinder engine, which produces 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. If you opt for front-wheel drive, the Mazda 3 will clock a cool 35 mpg on the highway. All-wheel-drive models, on the other hand, will enjoy approximately 32 mpg on the highway.

Looking to Upgrade? Shop for a 2020 Mazda 3

Safety

Thanks to a bevy of standard safety features, you can drive confidently with the 2020 Mazda 3. Every model is equipped with Dynamic Stability Control, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-Keep Assist, and High Beam Control. Other standard safety tech includes a rearview camera, Driver Attention Alert, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go.

Want to know if the Mazda 3 is the right model for you? See how it compares to its bigger sibling, the Mazda CX-30.