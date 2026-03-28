Ram Marks America’s 250th Anniversary with Three Limited-Edition 1500 Pickups

The initiative reflects Ram’s positioning of the pickup as a symbol closely tied to American identity, with visual cues and equipment tailored to that theme. Each version incorporates unique styling touches and shared commemorative features while maintaining the core characteristics of its respective trim level.

All three variants are built around a common package of visual upgrades, including black exterior accents and patriotic graphics. The differentiation comes through interior treatments, wheel sizes, and mechanical configurations.

Distinct Exterior Design Anchored in Patriotic Elements

All three Ram 1500 America250 editions share a common visual identity centered on blacked-out styling and national symbolism. Each truck features black badging, a Sport Performance hood, and commemorative emblems specific to the edition. American flag graphics appear on the bedside and hood, reinforcing the theme.

According to Motor1, the trucks also include black door handles, 20-inch wheels, bumpers, and mirror caps as part of the exterior treatment. Buyers can choose from three colors: Molten Red Pearl-Coat, Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat, and Bright White Clear-Coat.

The Rebel distinguishes itself further with a mesh grille framed by a Satin Black surround, along with a powder-coated front bumper, integrated tow hooks, and black lighting bezels. Wheel sizes vary by trim, with the Laramie riding on 22-inch wheels and the Rebel on 18-inch ones.

2026 Ram 1500 America250 Special Edition Trucks – © Ram

Interior Upgrades Vary Across Trims with Shared Commemorative Details

Inside, each model introduces trim-specific enhancements tied to the America250 theme. The Big Horn receives a Black Onyx Chrome emblem on the glove box and Denim Soul blue fabric upholstery. Red, white, and blue stitching appears on the center console lid, door armrests, and steering wheel. It also includes a 12.0-inch infotainment display and a nine-speaker audio system.

2026 Ram 1500 America250 Special Edition Trucks Interior – © Ram

The Laramie and Rebel share a different interior configuration. Both models are equipped with leather performance seats featuring Blue Crust inserts, a Satin Chrome America250 badge, and aluminum scuff plates. A dedicated start-up graphic is also part of the package, adding a subtle but noticeable distinction at ignition.

These interior elements create a layered approach, where shared branding is combined with trim-specific materials and finishes.

2026 Ram 1500 America250 Special Edition Trucks Interior – © Ram

Pricing, Powertrains, and Availability Now Confirmed

Ram has detailed pricing and mechanical specifications for each version. The 2026 Big Horn is positioned as the entry point at $61,415, including destination charges. The Laramie is priced at $70,365, while the Rebel reaches $72,830.

Under the hood, the Big Horn is powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. The Laramie and Rebel both use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine, aligning with their higher positioning in the range.

Ram has already opened order books for these limited-edition trucks, signaling immediate availability for customers interested in the commemorative models.