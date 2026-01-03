It’s Official: Ram Reveals First-Ever Diesel Power Wagon for 2027 Model Year

This marks the first time Ram offers a High-Output diesel engine in the Power Wagon, closing a gap in its lineup and going head-to-head with other heavy-duty off-road trucks. The new model blends serious off-road hardware with long-haul towing capability, addressing both performance and practicality in one package.

With the return of the Hemi V-8 in the Ram 1500, the company had already made waves. Now, the Power Wagon diesel steps in to solidify Ram’s presence in the high-performance off-road segment. This truck doesn’t just bring more torque, it adds real towing versatility, updated tech, and refined design, all while staying true to its trail-hardened roots.

2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel – © Ram

A Diesel Upgrade With Serious Output

At the heart of the 2027 Ram Power Wagon is a 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output diesel engine, paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine’s output, 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque, represents a substantial step up in performance. Ram also added a 3.42 rear axle ratio, specifically tuned to handle the diesel’s torque while enhancing towing capability.

With a 31-gallon fuel tank, the truck promises a driving range of up to 600 miles. The diesel variant introduces fifth-wheel and gooseneck towing prep for the first time in a Power Wagon, along with an available automatic-leveling rear air suspension. These additions move the Power Wagon firmly into heavy-duty towing territory, a key demand from long-time Ram customers.

2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel – © Ram

Built For Trail And Terrain

Even with the added diesel muscle, the Power Wagon remains a purpose-built off-roader. It retains a full suite of trail-ready features including front and rear electronic locking differentials, a disconnecting front sway bar, and Bilstein shocks. Ground clearance stands at 13.0 inches, and the truck maintains strong off-road geometry with a 26.1-degree approach angle, 20.6-degree breakover, and 26.0-degree departure.

Ram’s five-link coil rear suspension continues to support rugged terrain performance. Standard Mopar rock rails protect the body when navigating narrow or uneven paths. These technical choices ensure the diesel version doesn’t compromise the Power Wagon’s off-road heritage.

The truck’s exterior reinforces its capability. It rolls on 34-inch all-terrain tires mounted to 20-inch Satin Black wheels, and sports a performance hood, Power Wagon decals, and subtle Cummins badging on the fenders. The look is aggressive, but not overdone, built to match the truck’s expanded function.

2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel – © Ram

Inside The Cab: Premium Meets Practical

Ram has made sure the interior lives up to the Power Wagon’s dual purpose. Buyers will be able to choose between cloth upholstery or heated and ventilated leather bucket seats, bringing flexibility to suit both work and comfort.

Technology gets a major upgrade with a 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, along with an available front passenger display. Audio options include Alpine and Harman Kardon systems, giving the cabin an upscale feel aligned with the rest of Ram’s heavy-duty lineup.

2027 Ram Power Wagon Diesel – © Ram

Driver assistance is robust. Standard features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with trailer coverage, and a surround-view camera system optimized for towing and off-road use. These systems aim to improve safety and ease of use whether the truck is hauling equipment or heading deep into the backcountry.

First arriving in late 2026, the diesel Power Wagon will start at $88,470, including destination.