2027 Ram TRX Makes A Thunderous Comeback With 777 Hp And A New Special Edition

The TRX’s reappearance coincides with the revival of Ram’s SRT performance division, and the return of the Hemi V8 signaled what was to come. The TRX is no longer a question of “if” but “when,” and now that question has been answered. The truck keeps much of its previous DNA while reintroducing itself with upgraded output and refined performance components.

Its return also escalates the battle between automakers producing super-powered off-road trucks. While Ford and Chevrolet have yet to make formal announcements, Ram has fired the first shot with a factory-built monster designed to go fast, climb hard, and stand out.

2027 Ram TRX – © Ram

More Power, Faster Launch, Stronger Identity

Under the hood, the TRX houses a 6.2-liter supercharged V8, tuned to deliver 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque. Ram claims a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, a staggering figure for a full-size pickup. Power is routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission and a full-time active four-wheel-drive system.

For varying off-road conditions, the TRX includes a two-speed transfer case and a selectable Baja Mode, which pushes 75 percent of available torque to the rear wheels. These features aim to maximize traction in loose terrain and sharpen responsiveness when needed.

While the drivetrain remains familiar to past TRX owners, the truck’s increased output marks a significant performance gain. The SRT badging across the vehicle, including a new T-Rex graphic, signals its enhanced performance pedigree and positions it clearly within Ram’s redefined performance line-up.

© Ram

Suspension Tuned For Rough Landings And Deep Travel

The 2027 TRX retains the off-road readiness of its predecessor, starting with the use of Bilstein e2 Blackhawk adaptive shocks. These active dampers constantly monitor rebound and compression rates, adjusting in real time to terrain changes. Similar to Fox Live Valve technology, the Bilsteins can detect when the vehicle is airborne and recalibrate to ensure a controlled landing.

The front suspension provides 13.0 inches of travel, while the rear allows for 14.0 inches, anchored by a Dana 60 axle with an electronic rear locker. Ground clearance is rated at 11.8 inches, offering more than enough room for aggressive trail driving and obstacle clearance.

Ram continues to offer the TRX only in a Crew Cab with Short Bed configuration, keeping the same layout as the outgoing model. Compared to the Ram 1500 Rebel, the TRX sits 2.0 inches taller and is 8.0 inches wider, giving it a broader stance and heightened ride.

© Ram

Tech-forward Cabin And Bloodshot Night Edition Revealed

The TRX’s interior balances off-road durability with luxury-level comfort. Heated, ventilated, and massage-equipped front seats come standard, along with a 14.5-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, and a 10.0-inch head-up display. Audio is powered by a 19-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, all included in the base model.

A new variant, the Bloodshot Night Edition, is also part of the TRX’s return. The special model features dual-tone black and red paint, large graphic treatments, and carbon fiber trim in the interior. It also swaps out the standard wheels for a beadlock-capable set of rollers, designed for more serious off-road applications. Ram has not yet disclosed the price for this edition.

The exterior design includes 18.0-inch satin-black wheels as standard, barely clearing the 15.0-inch brake rotors at both ends. Every visual and functional cue on the truck has been enhanced to reflect its off-road intent and renewed power.

2027 Ram TRX Bloodshot Night Edition – © Ram

While Ram takes the lead in this latest iteration of performance trucks, Ford has hinted at future developments. At the 2025 SEMA Show, the company displayed a Raptor featuring Ford Performance Parts that could boost output to over 900 horsepower. Whether Chevrolet will enter the fray with a more extreme ZR2 remains to be seen.

Set to arrive at dealerships in the second half of 2026, the Ram TRX will launch with a base price of $102,290.