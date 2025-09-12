Ram’s Electric Truck Is Dead Before It Even Launched—Here’s What Went Wrong

Unveiled in 2023 at the New York Auto Show, the Ram 1500 REV was positioned as a centerpiece of Stellantis’ transition to electrification. The truck was meant to be Ram’s first fully electric pickup, intended to launch in 2024.

But in May, the company postponed the launch to 2026. The delay has now culminated in a full cancellation, with executives citing slowing demand and the need to reassess product strategy as key reasons behind the move.

This shift comes at a time when automakers across the board are recalibrating their electric vehicle ambitions. As consumer enthusiasm for large electric trucks wanes, manufacturers are increasingly revisiting hybrid or combustion-engine solutions, driven by both market forces and internal assessments.

Demand for Full-Size Electric Trucks Weakens

Ram’s parent company, Stellantis, acknowledged that the slowing momentum behind battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) played a central role in the decision. “As demand for full-size battery-electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy,” the company said in a statement released earlier today.

This change in course appears to mirror broader trends in the automotive industry. According to Motor1, Audi, Honda, and even Lamborghini are scaling back or reconsidering their electric vehicle plans.

The reported cancellation of Audi’s upcoming RS6 EV and Honda’s large electric SUV reinforces the impression that automakers are facing real challenges in sustaining EV development, particularly in the high-end and large-format segments.

Ram stops development on its fully electric, full-sized pick-up, but its 1500 REV name will live on. https://t.co/slq5asPZDb pic.twitter.com/dNhcEWx9QE — Road & Track (@RoadandTrack) September 12, 2025

The Ramcharger Replaces the Canceled 1500 Rev

While the full-electric Ram 1500 will not move forward, the nameplate is not being retired. Instead, Ram will now use the REV badge for the Ramcharger, a range-extended hybrid truck. This model combines electric propulsion with a gasoline-powered generator that recharges the battery while driving.

Although technically not a full BEV, the Ramcharger offers a more flexible option for consumers concerned with range anxiety or limited charging infrastructure. As reported by the source, this strategic pivot reflects Stellantis’ intention to stay in the electrification game, but with a more cautious and versatile approach.

The shift also allows Ram to position itself between the fully electric competition and traditional combustion-engine trucks, providing an option that may appeal to a wider segment of the North American market.

V-8 Engine Returns as Company Corrects past Decisions

In a related move that underscores the company’s changing direction, Ram has brought back the Hemi V-8 engine in its 1500 pickup. The return was accompanied by a candid admission from Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis, who acknowledged past missteps in removing the popular powertrain. “We screwed up,” Kuniskis told reporters.

According to Motor1, the reintroduction of the V-8 has been well received by buyers, suggesting that performance and engine preference still carry considerable weight among Ram’s customer base.

This move, combined with the cancellation of the BEV and the introduction of the hybrid Ramcharger, signals a pragmatic turn in Ram’s product development, one that leans more heavily on consumer behavior than future-facing vision.