2020 New York International Auto Show Postponed

The 2020 Cadillac CT6 as seen at the 2019 NYIAS

Photo: Nan Palermo via CC

The 2020 New York International Auto Show is among the many public events and gatherings postponed in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. Event organizers last week announced that the annual auto show, originally scheduled to take place next month, will now take place beginning Aug. 26.

“We are taking this extraordinary step to help protect our attendees, exhibitors, and all participants from the coronavirus,” said Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association. Schienberg noted that while the show has often operated under the mentality of “the show must go on” for the past 120 years, it became increasingly clear that the health and safety of the public was the most pressing priority.

NYIAS now set to start Aug. 26

This year’s NYIAS was set to kick off April 8-9 for media days with the show opening to the public from April 10-19. The show was expected to draw upwards of 5,000 reporters and members of the media and well over a million visitors overall. The GNYADA worked with Governor Andrew Cuomo and Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to change the date to Aug. 26-27 for press days and Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 for the public.

We have already been in communication with many of our exhibitors and partners and are confident that the new dates for the 2020 Show will make for another successful event,” added Schienberg.

More than 50 new vehicles were expected to debut at the 2020 NYIAS, though it’s not known whether automakers will hold off on those debuts to accommodate the rescheduled event or reveal them on their own over the next five months. Among the vehicles likely to appear at the New York show is the Cadillac LYRIQ EV, which was set to debut at a now-canceled standalone event in Los Angeles on April 2.

