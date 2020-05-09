No Comments

2020 Nissan Murano Overview

The 2020 Nissan Murano stands apart from the crowd thanks to its blend of curvy and sharp styling. But the Murano has more than just good looks — it also boasts an impressive suite of standard tech tools. Here’s a look at what you’ll find on this stylish five-passenger crossover.

The Murano is available in four trim levels: S, SV, SL, and Platinum. You can opt for Intelligent All-Wheel Drive on all models.

What’s New

Following its big revamp in 2019, the 2020 Nissan Murano continues to build upon its generous offering of features. This model year brought additional standard safety features and premium interior amenities to lower-trim models. For instance, the SV and SL trim levels now come standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Exterior

The Murano’s bold styling isn’t the only thing that makes it stand out on the road — it also comes standard with LED headlights and signature daytime running lights. There are also plenty of ways to add a little more fun and convenience to this upscale crossover. Let some light into the cabin with the available dual-panel panoramic moonroof, or easily load the cargo bay with the handy motion-activated liftgate. You can also enjoy a safer, more convenient commute with the available fog-fighting heated outside mirrors.

Interior

The Murano’s sleek, upscale cabin boasts room for five passengers, as well as 32.1 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second-row seats. And thanks to the Murano’s versatile folding rear seats, you can enjoy up to 67 cubic feet of storage space, complete with the convenience of eight cargo area tie-down hooks and rings.

In addition to plenty of room for people and cargo alike, the Murano keeps all of your passengers comfortable with dual-zone automatic temperature control and convenient backseat air conditioning vents. If you’re looking for more comfort features, consider upgrading to enjoy climate-controlled front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather seating, and heated rear outboard seats.

The Murano doesn’t skimp on connectivity tech, either. It comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen display, equipped with the NissanConnect infotainment system. Plus, it comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You can upgrade further to enjoy the convenience of Nissan Door to Door Navigation with Premium Traffic, which helps you avoid congested areas.

Powertrain and efficiency

Every Murano boasts the spirited 3.5-liter V6 engine, which delivers 260 horsepower and 240 lb-ft of torque. Paired with an Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission, this dynamic duo provides a smooth ride and an impressive 28 mpg on the highway

Safety

With a wealth of passive and active safety technology, you can drive confidently in the Nissan Murano. Its Zone Body construction incorporates front and rear crumple zones and high-strength steel to protect your passengers in the event of an accident. The Murano also works hard to prevent fender benders with its standard Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking. Higher trims offer more advanced features, including Rear Automatic Braking, Intelligent Cruise Control, and an Intelligent Around View Monitor.

In the market for a new Nissan? We’ll help you find the perfect fit. For starters, you can check out our feature that breaks down the differences between the Murano and the Rogue.