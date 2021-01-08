No Comments

2020 Nissan Sentra Earns Spot Among Finalists for Car of the Year Award

Photo: Nissan

The 2020 Nissan Sentra has made quite an impression in its debut year. In addition to earning a slew of other honors, the Sentra has managed a spot amongst the three finalists for the 2021 North American Car of the Year award. Here’s what made this compact sedan a frontrunner for the prize.

What makes the Sentra a prime candidate?

Photo: Nissan

Nissan really went all-in on the all-new Sentra, giving the model significant upgrades from the previous generations. The automaker improved virtually every aspect of the vehicle, which had received middling reviews in its previous generation. Notable updates include a completely revamped design, with sportier exterior styling and a more refined interior. It even offers more standard safety tech than any other vehicle in its class, while maintaining an affordable price point.

“Sentra is designed to thrill customers with its fresh styling, advanced connectivity and Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies,” stated Michael Colleran, senior vice president of Nissan U.S. and Marketing and Sales. “Sentra is a major part of the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. More than just vehicles – Nissan NEXT is creating a stronger, more sustainable Nissan, providing vehicles and services that exceed customer expectations.”

Currently, the Sentra is among three finalists for the award. On Jan. 11, a panel of 50 independent North American auto journalists will convene to pick the winner.

Other Sentra Awards

Photo: Nissan

While 2020 was a rough year for the rest of us, it seemed to be a boon for the Sentra. The compact sedan took home a bevy of awards and honors, including a spot on Autotrader’s lists of the Best New Cars of 2020 and the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates. It also won the title of “Best In Show” on the WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors list, and ranked as the top compact sedan in the 2020 J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study.

The 2020 Sentra is currently available, and the 2021 model is set to build upon is success with added features like standard smartphone connectivity.