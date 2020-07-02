No Comments

2020 Nissan Sentra named to Wards 10 Best Interiors List

Photo: Nissan

The 2020 Nissan Sentra refuses to compromise on style, comfort, and value — that’s why it earned a spot on the prestigious Wards 10 Best Interiors List. Although this sedan starts at just $19,090, it outcompeted over 30 all-new competitors in its class, including luxury models. Here’s why the judges felt the Sentra deserved this lofty recognition.

A winning combination

Photo: Nissan

With its upscale interior amenities and low price tag, the all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra wowed the judges at Wards Auto.

“The all-new Nissan Sentra rolled in for WardsAuto’s 10 Best Interiors testing and stole our hearts with its quilted leather seats, upscale materials, and spot-on fit-and-finish. With a sticker price of $24,800, it seems too good to be true,” said WardsAuto managing editor Tom Murphy. “It’s somewhat shocking that an automaker can deliver this much style and content at such a low price.

Nissan representatives are delighted at the Sentra’s inclusion on the list. Chris Reed, senior vice president of Research & Development at the Nissan Technical Center North America stated, “We are extremely proud of our design and engineering teams that delivered an affordable, compact sedan with an interior that is recognized by WardsAuto as one of the best in the industry.”

The new and improved Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

In addition to stunning new exterior styling, the Sentra boasts a refined interior that offers available amenities and technologies that are usually reserved for premium models. It offers heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, satin chrome aluminum accents, contrast seat stitching, and a driver-centric control layout.

The Sentra comes standard with cloth seating. However, you can opt for Prima-Tex leatherette seating, cloth seating with orange contrast stitching, and premium quilted leather-appointed seating. And in terms of tech, it’s equipped with a standard 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth capabilities, Google Assistant voice recognition, Bluetooth compatibility, and a hands-free text-messaging assistant. If you’re looking for more convenience, upgrade to receive the 8-inch multi-touch center display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, the Intelligent Around View® Monitor and Intelligent Cruise Control.

To learn more about the 2020 Nissan Sentra, check out our model overview.