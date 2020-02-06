2020 Nissan Versa Named Best Car of the Year by FIPA
The 2020 Nissan Versa is best known as a peppy and affordable sedan — and thanks to the Inter-American Federation of Automobile Journalists, it’s also known as the Best Car of the Year.
The versatile Vera earns top honors
The Inter-American Federation of Automobile Journalists, known as FIPA, consists of expert journalists from 21 Caribbean and South American countries. These panelists loved the Versa’s high-tech safety and attractive design.
Jose Roman, president and managing director of Nissan Mexico, was excited for the Versa to win this unprecedented honor. However, Roman is not about to let the Versa rest on laurels. He intends to continue Nissan’s legacy of offering high-quality vehicles with the latest technology.
The Versa is sold in 19 different Latin American markets, including Puerto Rico, Honduras, El Salvador, the Bahamas, Panama, Haiti, and Uruguay.
The 2020 Nissan Versa
Want to see what FIPA is raving about? The Versa is also available in North America.
The latest Versa model boasts smartphone integration and tons of standard safety technology. Thanks to its remarkably efficient powertrain, the Versa can achieve up to 40 mpg on the highway. Plus, it boasts a sleek, aerodynamic design, chrome grille, and carbon-fiber-look rear diffuser all set it apart from the competition.
You can opt for conveniences like push-button ignition, Follow-Me-Home headlights, intelligent cruise control, and a 7-inch NissanConnect touch screen display. Other available features include automatic temperature control, heated outside mirrors, heated front seats, and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.
Every Versa comes loaded with plenty of driver-assist innovations. Drive confidently with standard features including Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, a Rearview Monitor and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection. For even more safety on the road, opt for Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Driver Alertness.
Best of all, the Versa starts at just $14,730. If you want the range-topping SR model, it starts at just $18,240.
