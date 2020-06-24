No Comments

2020 Ram 1500 Rated as One of the Best New Cars with Apple CarPlay

2020 Ram 1500 Limited interior

Photo: FCA

Staying in touch with your favorite people or clients on the go is essential in today’s hyper-connected world. And, access to your specially-curated playlists and preferred apps makes any journey better. Most importantly to keeping your on-the-go lifestyle on track, though, is navigation assistance. With Apple CarPlay compatibility, you can stay connected to everything and everyone you need. One of the 22 best cars that seamlessly sync your smartphone via Apple CarPlay is the 2020 Ram 1500, according to U.S. News and World Report.

“To assemble this list, we’ve looked at non-luxury CarPlay-enabled vehicles in our new car rankings and reviews with strong overall and interior scores,” notes U.S. News & World Report writer John M. Vincent.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

The well-equipped 2020 Ram 1500 earned second place in the pub’s list as well as a score of 9.0 out of 10. It features a user-friendly interface, the Uconnect system, and a large 8.4 touch screen with Apple CarPlay capability as standard equipment. The 8.4-inch touch screen is pretty impressive for a standard feature, but the Ram 1500 also offers an available 12-inch screen, the largest one in its class, that’s vertically positioned. You can pinch and zoom the screen to highlight the details you need as well as split the screen. This screen is available with the Uconnect 12.0 NAV system, which also features full-screen navigation assistance.

In addition to Apple CarPlay support, the 2020 Ram 1500 also features an available 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot so you can still connect to your favored apps without sacrificing your data. Your choice for entertainment is almost limitless with available SiriusXM with 360L connectivity. Take advantage of remote and safety services with available SiriusXM Guardian.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

Photo: FCA

Available Now: 2020 Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 is more than just a capable, towing beast for work and play. The cabin is crafted for your comfort and convenience with advanced tech to elevate your drive.