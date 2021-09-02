No Comments

Patrick Cantlay Wins 2021 BMW Championship in Maryland

BMW’s Oliver Zipse poses with champion Patrick Cantlay

Photo: BMW

It came down to a six-hole sudden-death playoff to determine the winner of the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau went back and forth throughout the tournament and showed off their expertise in the final six holes. But Patrick Cantlay was victorious, taking home the BMW Championship trophy and the historic J.K. Wadley Trophy.

All-New, All-Electric: Learn more about the first-ever 2022 BMW iX

“I’m a little tired, but I’m very happy,” Cantlay said after his round. “I played really well all week. At the beginning of the week, I didn’t realize it would take that many under par to just force a playoff. But I hit a lot of good shots today and it was just enough.”

Along with the tied 6-under-par score at the end of regulation between DeChambeau and Cantlay, the tournament saw a handful of memorable moments. One player nearly scored an incredibly low 59 in a single round while the tournament as a whole had record low scores overall.

Sport that makes a difference

Since the initial tournament in 2007, the BMW Championship has raised more than $36 million for the Evans Scholars Foundation — an organization that provides housing and tuition to young golf caddies showing promise and financial need. For the upcoming academic year, an amazing 1,070 students will be receiving Evans Scholarships. The fundraising event, which took place outside of the professional tournament, invited celebrities and famous athletes to Caves Valley. Legendary Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, singer Macklemore, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden were all in attendance.

The all-new BMW iX was placed at the tee of various holes along the course

Photo: BMW

“On behalf of everyone at BMW, I’d like to congratulate Patrick Cantlay on winning the 2021 BMW Championship, and say thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this event a success,” said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management at BMW AG. “We at BMW have long considered the U.S. to be our second home, and this event is an important part of what we do — beyond serving as a national platform for our brand and products, it also provides an opportunity to raise money for the Evans Scholars Foundation.”

The BMW Championship returns to the Mid-Atlantic area next year at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, from Aug. 18-21, 2022. Cantlay will be defending his title while BMW will continue to help those in need.

WATCH: The best shots from the 2021 BMW Championship