No Comments

2021 Buick and Chevy Models Named Fuel-Efficient SUVs

The 2021 Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

U.S. News & World Report has created a list of the “20 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs in 2021,” based on the EPA’s estimates for gasoline-powered and hybrid SUVs. One Buick model and three Chevrolet models made the list.

Check Out the Chevy Trailblazer: Notable features of the 2021 model

Buick Encore

The 2021 Encore

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Encore earned a spot on the list for its 1.4-liter Turbo engine, which reaches an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. According to U.S. News, this SUV is a suitable option for everyday driving. Its small stature makes it easy to drive through narrow city streets and around sharp turns. Plus, it offers available all-wheel drive and safety systems for additional assistance on the road.

Chevy Trailblazer

The 2021 Trailblazer

Photo: Chevrolet

The new 2021 Chevy Trailblazer has two ECOTEC Turbo engine options, and it gets 29 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. U.S. News says the subcompact SUV has plenty of power and is great for drives in the city. Many driver-assistance features like Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Alert also come standard on the model.

Chevy Trax

The 2021 Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

Just like the Buick Encore, the 2021 Chevy Trax features a 1.4-liter Turbo and available AWD. The SUV has fuel economy ratings of 26 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. In addition, its small size as well as its standard Rear Vision Camera make parking on a city street less difficult.

Chevy Equinox

The 2021 Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

With its 1.5-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine, the 2021 Chevy Equinox achieves the same fuel economy ratings as the Trax. The Equinox also has several safety technologies, including the Following Distance Indicator and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. U.S. News recently placed the model near the top of its “Best Compact SUVs for 2021” list, thanks to its efficiency and reliability.

Everything You Need to Know About the Trax: A comprehensive overview of the SUV

While all-electric SUVs still reign supreme in terms of fuel economy, the gasoline-powered and hybrid models on the “20 Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs in 2021” list are far more efficient than SUVs in the past.