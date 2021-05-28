No Comments

2021 Buick Enclave Makes US News’ List of Most Comfy SUVs

2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

Let’s face it — comfort is a major priority when you are shopping for an SUV. Thanks to their spacious cabins, strong towing power, and smooth performance, SUVs are ideal for road trips and family travel. So, if you’re going to spend hours on the road, it had better be in a comfortable cabin that overflows with premium materials and tech. If you’re in the market for a new SUV, test out the 2021 Buick Enclave. According to U.S. News & World Report, the Enclave is worthy of a spot on its list of the 12 Most Comfortable SUVs in 2021.

Learn More: Buick ranks high in Consumer Reports Reliability Study

“We’ve pored over our rankings to find a variety of SUVs from multiple classes and price points that offer a solid combination of interior space, comfort, and quality,” according to U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

The interior of the 2021 Buick Enclave

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Enclave earned praise and the number six spot on the list thanks to its spacious seating, maximum cargo space of 97.6 cubic feet, powerful 3.6-liter V6 engine paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission that generates 310 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, and comfort amenities including heated front seats and tri-zone automatic climate control. Accessing the cargo is easier with the hands-free power liftgate while connectivity is seamless with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

When properly equipped, the 2021 Enclave can tow 5,000 pounds and returns EPA-estimated fuel efficiency ratings of 18 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway. The 2021 Enclave offers a choice of four trim levels — Preferred, Essence, Premium, and Avenir.

Car Goals: Tips for saving money for a new car

In the Avenir trim of the 2021 Enclave, you will find the highest level of luxury and cutting-edge tech thanks to features including a power moonroof with rear fixed skylight, wireless smartphone charging, HD Surround Vision and Rear Camera Mirror, and a signature grille design.